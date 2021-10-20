The plight of a Group of Five program is that one loss can send a team flying out of the rankings and the national conversation. These teams must have perfect seasons to have a chance — similar to how No. 2 Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference is thriving and could land in the College Football Playoff. Chadwell sees how his team hovers around the same ranking; when teams ahead lose, new programs leapfrog the Chanticleers. Chadwell doesn’t let that bother him. He knows if his team wins enough, the season can still end with a spot in an upper-tier bowl.