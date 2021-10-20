According to a case report, West was “screaming profanities” while holding an open container of beer and of vodka. When he began to walk away from officers while continuing to scream, he was given verbal commands to stop, which he allegedly disregarded at first. West eventually stopped and put the containers on the ground, as ordered, but police stated that when he got back up he “began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants.”
At that point, an officer unholstered and initialized a Taser weapon, and West dropped to his knees and put his hands in the air. Other officers who arrived at the scene, per the report, then put West in handcuffs. He was described as “belligerent” in his behavior while police went about searching him and placing him in a squad car. Police also noted that West had “the odor of an intoxicating beverage upon his breath and person and his speech was slowed and slurred, all of which are consistent with impairment.”
West was arrested for disorderly intoxication-public disturbance, resisting an officer without violence to his person and violating a city ordinance with open containers.
He was listed by police as 6 feet 3 and 175 pounds, and the address he provided was for a residence in Oxon Hill, Md.
West is a native of the Washington, D.C., area who starred at Philadelphia’s Saint Joseph’s University before playing in the NBA from 2004 to 2012. He continued his basketball career on minor league and Chinese teams for several years after that, but has long struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues. He has said he was diagnosed in 2008 with bipolar disorder, and in 2009 he was arrested on and pleaded guilty to weapons charges in Maryland.
In 2015, West told The Washington Post that he was not taking medications to treat his disorder and played down the severity of it. “I am bipolar — just like the rest of us in the world,” he said then.
Several months later, West was photographed wandering barefoot outside a Jack in the Box restaurant in Houston, wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown. In June 2016, a photo went viral that purported to bolster witnesses’ claims that West was seen panhandling along a street in Temple Hills, Md. West reportedly said at the time that he was not homeless but was trying to help someone who was in that predicament.
In January 2020, videos surfaced that showed West handcuffed and shirtless on the side of a road in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, after what appeared to be a physical altercation with another man.
That sparked an outpouring of concern for West and offers to help from some of his former teammates and coaches. Later that year Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — with whose team West made his last NBA stop — provided West with some assistance.
Cuban was moved to act after a photo went viral that showed West looking disheveled and holding a small cardboard sign while standing at an intersection near a Dallas highway. Cuban was filmed picking up West at a nearby gas station, and the owner reportedly offered to pay for a course of rehabilitation. In October of last year, Cuban shared a photo that showed West on horseback at a rehab facility, and he declared that West had a “long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps.”