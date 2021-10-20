But over the last couple of seasons, the story of Hopkins’s tenure has been the misses. In 2020, Hopkins missed seven of 34 attempts, plus two extra-point attempts. Through the first six games of 2021, he’s missed another two extra-point attempts, as well as two field goals — including a 42-yarder in Washington’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
In his six-plus seasons in Washington, Hopkins made 163 of his 194 field goal attempts, ranking 23rd among kickers in that span at 84 percent. But from 50-plus yards out, he was only 14 of 27 for a 51.9 percent rate that ranked last in the league over that time.
The struggles with Washington’s kicking operation became apparent during the preseason, as he and punter/holder Tress Way became accustomed to rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. The three expressed confidence it would smooth out any issues, and the coaching staff supported the belief.
“It’s one of those things, it’s not like you’re going to go out there and pluck a kicker that’s going to come in and it’s going to kick over 80-something percent,” Coach Ron Rivera said in early October, after the team’s loss in Atlanta in which Hopkins missed two extra-point attempts. “You want a little more consistency, especially with the extra points and he’s working on it. And again, it’s just one of these things and hopefully he’ll correct it. And we’ll go from there.”
Chris Blewitt, the University of Pittsburgh’s all-time leader in scoring (363 points), field goals (55) and extra points (198), signed with the Chicago Bears as a college free agent in 2019, but was cut before the start of the season. After two years without an NFL home, he signed to Washington’s practice squad Oct. 5, was cut eight days later, then re-signed Monday after participating in a kicker workout at the facility.
He will make his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay.