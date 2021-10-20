In recognition of its 75th season, the NBA commissioned a panel of media members, team executives and former players to compile a list of the 75 greatest players in league history. The 75th anniversary team reprises a similar selection processes for the 25th anniversary team in 1971 and the 50th anniversary team in 1996.

The members of the 75th anniversary team, which can include active NBA stars, are being revealed over three nights this week. So far, three active players have been named to the list: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Active players appear in bold.

The first batch of 25 names, announced on Tuesday, is listed below in alphabetical order by last name. This list will update with the next 25 names on Wednesday and the final 25 on Thursday.

NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 6-time champion, 6-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 19-time all-star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 1-time champion, 2-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 5-time all-star

Nate Archibald: 1-time champion, 6-time all-star

Charles Barkley: 1-time MVP, 11-time all-star

Bob Cousy: 6-time champion, 1-time MVP, 13-time all-star

Dave Cowens: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 8-time all-star

Kevin Durant: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 11-time all-star

Julius Erving: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 11-time all-star

George Gervin: 9-time all-star

Hal Greer: 1-time champion, 10-time all-star

James Harden: 1-time MVP, 9-time all-star

Elvin Hayes: 1-time champion, 12-time all-star

Jerry Lucas: 1-time champion, 7-time all-star

Moses Malone: 1-time champion, 3-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 12-time all-star

Kevin McHale: 3-time champion, 7-time all-star

George Mikan: 5-time champion, 4-time all-star

Steve Nash: 2-time MVP, 8-time all-star

Dirk Nowitzki: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 14-time all-star

Hakeem Olajuwon: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 12-time all-star

Bob Pettit: 1-time champion, 2-time MVP, 11-time all-star

Willis Reed: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 7-time all-star

Oscar Robertson: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 12-time all-star

David Robinson: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 10-time all-star

Bill Russell: 11-time champion, 5-time MVP, 12-time all-star

John Stockton: 10-time all-star