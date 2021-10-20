The members of the 75th anniversary team, which can include active NBA stars, are being revealed over three nights this week. So far, three active players have been named to the list: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Active players appear in bold.
The first batch of 25 names, announced on Tuesday, is listed below in alphabetical order by last name. This list will update with the next 25 names on Wednesday and the final 25 on Thursday.
NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 6-time champion, 6-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 19-time all-star
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 1-time champion, 2-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 5-time all-star
Nate Archibald: 1-time champion, 6-time all-star
Charles Barkley: 1-time MVP, 11-time all-star
Bob Cousy: 6-time champion, 1-time MVP, 13-time all-star
Dave Cowens: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 8-time all-star
Kevin Durant: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 11-time all-star
Julius Erving: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 11-time all-star
George Gervin: 9-time all-star
Hal Greer: 1-time champion, 10-time all-star
James Harden: 1-time MVP, 9-time all-star
Elvin Hayes: 1-time champion, 12-time all-star
Jerry Lucas: 1-time champion, 7-time all-star
Moses Malone: 1-time champion, 3-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 12-time all-star
Kevin McHale: 3-time champion, 7-time all-star
George Mikan: 5-time champion, 4-time all-star
Steve Nash: 2-time MVP, 8-time all-star
Dirk Nowitzki: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 1-time Finals MVP, 14-time all-star
Hakeem Olajuwon: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 12-time all-star
Bob Pettit: 1-time champion, 2-time MVP, 11-time all-star
Willis Reed: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 2-time Finals MVP, 7-time all-star
Oscar Robertson: 1-time champion, 1-time MVP, 12-time all-star
David Robinson: 2-time champion, 1-time MVP, 10-time all-star
Bill Russell: 11-time champion, 5-time MVP, 12-time all-star
John Stockton: 10-time all-star