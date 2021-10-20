The first big reason is the sport’s tilt toward passing, which has always been the two-minute staple. Quarterbacks and receivers are incredibly efficient at what they do no matter the game situation. Wide receivers have never been better or more plentiful, owing to training and schematic trends at lower levels. According to data from Pro Football Focus, teams with at least three wideouts on the field are averaging more than 1.3 yards per route run this season, the most since 2011. The average passer rating in formations with three or more wide receivers is 94.9, the highest level since 2006, the first year data is available. When desperate offenses play their third wide receiver late in games, he tends to be better than the defensive back assigned to cover him.