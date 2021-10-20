Since 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, the only other year in which massive favorites had done as well through the first six weeks of was in 2005, yet there were half as many double-digit favorites that year.
This week, there are three more teams likely to be favored by double digits — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals — with a possible fourth, depending on where the line closes for the Green Bay Packers, who are home against Washington. Those favorites probably won’t all win for bettors, but the Bucs certainly deserve a closer look to cover this week’s spread.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12½)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -12½
Chicago gave the reigns to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, and so far he hasn’t been able to do much with a struggling offense. Fields has completed 54 percent of his passes for 632 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, earning a Total Quarterback Rating of 24.2 (out of 100) from ESPN. Only rookie Zach Wilson of the New York Jets has been worse among all starting quarterbacks.
With no passing attack to speak of, the Bears will likely have to rely on the run this week against Tampa Bay, which is not a recipe of success against a Buccaneers front line that features 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vita Vea. Vea and the Bucs defensive line have been the second-best run-stopping unit this season, per Football Outsiders.
Kansas City Chiefs (-5½) at Tennessee Titans
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -5½
Tennessee pulled out a crucial win against Buffalo on Monday night but it came at great cost. Left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field on a backboard in the first half. Later in the game, wide receiver Julio Jones tweaked his hamstring and first-round rookie cornerback Caleb Farley suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The team’s top cornerback, Kristian Fulton, had already landed on the IR with a hamstring injury before the game. The Titans’ secondary was expected to be a below-average unit heading into the season, so the latter two injuries will only make it harder for them to compete.
Kansas City, meanwhile, started to hit their stride in the second half of last week’s game against Washington. Patrick Mahomes, after struggling early with two interceptions, went 19 for 24 in the second half, producing 175 yards and two touchdowns. If he is that efficient against Tennessee’s shorthanded secondary, the Titans are in for a long day.
***
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 7 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns (-2½)
Pick: Denver Broncos +2½
Atlanta Falcons (-2½) at Miami Dolphins
Pick: Atlanta Falcons -2½
Carolina Panthers (-3) at New York Giants
Pick: New York Giants +3
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-6)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6
New York Jets at New England Patriots (-7)
Pick: New England Patriots -7
Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers (-8½)
Pick: Washington Football Team +8½
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (-15)
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -15
Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders (-3)
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders -3
Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals (-18½)
Pick: Houston Texans +18½
Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers (-4)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -4
New Orleans Saints (-4½) at Seattle Seahawks
Pick: New Orleans Saints -4½