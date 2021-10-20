Under the terms, reached after months of negotiation involving several experts in neuropsychology, the cognitive test battery former NFL players must take as part of the settlement will be modified for the next year through several short-term changes intended to make score-curving systems for tests race-neutral. Former players who have already gone through the settlement’s evaluation process will automatically have their test results rescored according to these changes to determine if they should have qualified for payouts for diagnoses of dementia or other diseases.