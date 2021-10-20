The biggest obstacle to keeping robot umpires at bay is the information gap between umpire and literally everyone else. Broadcasts feature a strike zone plot and instantly mark on the screen whether each pitch fits inside or not. Anyone with an Internet connection can forensically study each pitch seconds after it is thrown. Players can watch replays on tablets in the dugout and know immediately if they have been swindled. The only person without access to the technology is the umpire — the person tasked with making calls that decide games, influence seasons and shape careers.