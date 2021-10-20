To be clear, the Lakers are right to insist that patience is in order, as Westbrook started to slow before playing better down the stretch at his past two stops. The Houston Rockets changed their philosophy during the middle of the 2019-20 season to create more space for Westbrook, while the Wizards shook off early covid-related absences to make a late push into the 2021 playoffs. Along the way, Westbrook familiarized himself with star teammates in James Harden and Bradley Beal. Based on that history, there’s little doubt that Westbrook will be more effective in January than he was Tuesday.