Here’s what center Montrezl Harrell had to say less than a week before the season opener. His frank reaction to a question about how patient the team can afford to be with a new coach and system at the start of the season:
“I mean, to be honest with you, bruh, we don’t have a lot of pressure on us, man. To be honest with you, man. Nobody really is expecting us to do anything really, bruh. Reporters. League. Nobody’s expecting us to do anything, bruh. So there’s not a lot of pressure on us, bruh.”
Harrell, who has spent less than three months with the Wizards, said plenty more.
“Just play the game to win. Simple as that, man,” he offered as the team’s focus. “We can’t go out here and put the weight of the world on our shoulders, bruh. Because the thing about it is nobody has us doing anything off the rip anyway, bro. Like Brad has said it many times, bro, since we’ve been around him, bro: ‘We’re the Washington Wizards, bruh.’ ”
Now there’s an idea for the Monumental Sports & Entertainment marketing team if it needs a slogan to drum up excitement for the season.
We’re the Washington Wizards, bruh.
Once again, the expectations are muted.
No, the Wizards aren’t championship contenders. They haven’t been since Coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s father wore the red, white and blue colors for the franchise.
The season’s biggest highlight might not even come in the season but during the following summer when the team could re-sign Beal to a new deal worth 35 percent of the salary cap, depending on how he fares in award season. Still, Beal’s individual greatness has had little bearing on team success. In the three seasons in which Beal has replaced John Wall as the franchise cornerstone, the team has a .403 winning percentage.
Chances are, they’ll make the play-in tournament again this season. But that prediction says more about the lower class of the Eastern Conference than it does about the Wizards’ abilities.
You would think, 43 years after its one and only championship, a franchise would have built a foundation to sustain success, would have spawned greater hopes than finishing seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th in the conference. Instead, during that extended stretch of time, the franchise has not advanced to the conference finals — the longest drought in the NBA.
Fans wouldn’t be wrong in believing that dry spell will continue past the 2021-22 season, especially after hearing someone who plays for the Wizards share his unvarnished thoughts about things to come. They probably didn’t need Harrell to remind them how little sizzle surrounds this team.
Across the league during the preseason, with restrictions lifted on attendance, fans were excited to be back inside NBA arenas. Our Wizards reporter, Ava Wallace, noted the buzz inside Houston’s Toyota Center. In New York, the energy from the 12,258 fans inside Madison Square Garden — that included boxer Floyd Mayweather, for some reason — helped carry the Knicks to a come-from-behind, buzzer-beating preseason win.
An Oct. 12 preseason game in Washington in front of a reported 7,048 fans, however, was so laid-back that official Dannica Mosher’s voice carried across the floor, away from the expensive seats and up toward the players’ tunnel where reporters could hear.
Maybe fans will fill the seats once people remember Unseld’s return to the franchise. He’ll have more to offer than his last name. As an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, Unseld was credited with turning around their defense. In 2020-21, Denver ranked 11th in defensive rating.
Clearly, defense was a blind spot for the Wizards during the Scott Brooks years. Washington ranked in the bottom tier of the league in defensive rating for the past three seasons and has not finished higher than 14th since 2015-16. Though the coaching staff has been remade, if the defensive performances during a winless four-game stretch of the preseason are any indication, Unseld will have his hands full in getting Washington to embrace that end of the floor.
If the defense doesn’t improve, it’ll count as just six more months of running in place.
That’s the Washington Wizards, bruh.