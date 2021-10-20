“Just the attention to detail, the things that made me improve … that was the first time I thought I could actually be a leader, and Wes was a big part of that along with the rest of the coaching staff,” Jamison said. “I’d never had that support; I’d never had that confidence from a staff before — ‘You can deal with all of this.’ At that particular time, we had some characters on our team. He was my therapist. I’m like, ‘Wes, man, I can’t do this s---.’ He’d sit there and laugh with me. We’d talk it out. He was in the right place at the right time for me.”