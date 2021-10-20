At that second-quarter moment, with Washington leading by 12 and well on its way to a dominant 98-83 win over the Toronto Raptors, the new-look Wizards looked close to the ideal versions of themselves.
The ball moved sharply on offense, Beal had the luxury of sharing scoring responsibilities, and even Washington’s defense was satisfactory against the disjointed Raptors. Wes Unseld Jr., coaching his first game for the Wizards the same day his late father was named to the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, hardly had to uncross his arms on the sideline to conduct.
For a team that had spent nearly all of the preseason reminding reporters that it was going to take time — lots of it — for this reconstructed roster to come together, Wednesday counted as surpassing early expectations.
Harrell offered 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench and immeasurable energy on defense that reached its peak when the center picked up a technical foul in the first half for trading smack talk — not with a player but with a fan sitting courtside. The center apparently didn’t care for what Toronto superfan and rapper Drake had to say.
Beal, who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus but is allowed to play in Toronto because of exemptions to local vaccine requirements, led the Wizards with 23 points. Starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 points and six assists, and forward Kyle Kuzma added 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Unseld’s first win spoiled the Raptors’ return to Scotiabank Arena. Toronto hosted its first regular season home game in 600 days after spending last season playing in Tampa because of the pandemic.
Here are other takeaways from Washington’s season-opening win:
Starting strong
For at least one half, the Wizards’ woeful starts from last season were a thing of the past. Washington spent much of last year falling into a massive hole in the first quarter, but anchored by Beal and Harrell on Wednesday the Wizards handled the Raptors with ease, capitalized on some sloppy ball movement and moved the ball crisply on offense.
Washington shot 48.9 percent in the first half to Toronto’s 29.4 percent. Only point guard Fred VanVleet reached double figures for Toronto as the Wizards fed off hot shooting from Beal, Harrell and Kuzma.
The Wizards’ dominant start was crucial because it kept the Raptors’ fans at bay. Wednesday’s game appeared to be close to a sellout, and the crowd made its excitement clear with deafening cheers before tip-off.
Washington lost the lead in its final preseason game at New York partly because the Madison Square Garden crowd got so rowdy that it affected the Wizards’ composure. Washington may have not completely learned its lesson — it was sluggish in the fourth quarter — but this time the margin was so large that the Wizards couldn’t self-sabotage.
Rotations are set
Unseld was confident even before Wednesday’s opener that he wouldn’t be changing his rotations much, at least early in the season. Joining Beal, Dinwiddie and Kuzma in the starting lineup were Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford. Unseld used 10 players — Harrell, Deni Avdija, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday and Davis Bertans were the second unit — and sat rookies Corey Kispert and Isaiah Todd as well as forward Anthony Gill, as expected.
Beal, Neto, Avdija, Kuzma and Harrell made up a particularly effective, fast-moving lineup in the first half that helped Washington crank up its lead.
Unseld will have tough decisions to make when forward Rui Hachimura returns. Hachimura, who did not travel with the team to Toronto, has gone through the NBA’s coronavirus testing protocols and is only doing individual workouts with coaches for now.
Lots of turnovers
With zippy ball movement came plenty of turnovers, and Toronto scored 17 points off 22 Wizards giveaways. It didn’t matter much because of Washington’s dominance elsewhere, but that could point to trouble once the Wizards face a defense that demands more discipline.
At this point, Unseld may be more pleased that the ball is moving freely than he is concerned with the turnovers, but it was one of a few signals Wednesday that the Wizards weren’t as sharp as they could be — but they didn’t need to be in Game 1 of 82.
