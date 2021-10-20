TORONTO — Montrezl Harrell took a moment while jogging back up the court to bow. His gesture wasn’t meant to be garnish for his dunk, which put the Washington Wizards ahead by a comfortable margin in the first half of Wednesday’s season opener — he had already hung on the rim for that. Instead, it offered thanks to teammate Bradley Beal, who had passed up the opportunity for his own fast-break basket to send a pass Harrell’s way.