The 46-year-old Unseld, who spent 14 years in various scouting and coaching roles with the Mystics and Wizards beginning in 1997, will look to improve on the 202-345 record his late father posted as Washington’s coach from 1987 to 1994. Unseld is a head coach for the first time after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets, during which time he was credited with helping develop reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and was in charge of the team’s defense.