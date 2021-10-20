The 46-year-old Unseld, who spent 14 years in various scouting and coaching roles with the Mystics and Wizards beginning in 1997, will look to improve on the 202-345 record his late father posted as Washington’s coach from 1987 to 1994. Unseld is a head coach for the first time after spending the previous six seasons as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets, during which time he was credited with helping develop reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and was in charge of the team’s defense.
Wait, NBA teams practice defense?
You wouldn’t know it from watching Brooks’s recent squads. Washington ranked 20th, 29th and 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions over the past three seasons and peaked at 15th in that category in his second year at the helm. “We just can’t guard a grandma,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal said in 2020, in the most accurate summation of Washington’s defensive woes.
The Nuggets ranked 11th in defensive rating last season.
“It’s not just one person — this has got to be a part of who we are, what we are, daily,” Unseld, who devoted his entire first practice with the Wizards to teaching defensive principles, said before training camp.
Are there reasons to believe the defense will be better?
A few, actually, despite the fact that Washington posted the worst defensive rating in the league during the preseason.
Rim protector Daniel Gafford, who just signed a three-year contract extension, helped turn Washington’s season around after being acquired from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline in March. The additions of forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a draft-day deal that sent nine-time all-star Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers will give Washington’s perimeter defense a much-needed boost.
Westbrook won’t retire a Wizard? Who’s the new point guard?
Westbrook lasted one entertaining and stat-filled year in D.C. after being swapped for John Wall in a blockbuster deal before the start of last season. He broke Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles and led Washington’s late playoff push, but the Lakers taking his mammoth contract off the books has given General Manager Tommy Sheppard financial flexibility to overhaul the roster, which is significantly deeper than last year’s.
To replace Westbrook, the Wizards acquired point guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade agreement. The 28-year-old, a big proponent of naps and cryptocurrency, suffered a partial ACL tear in his right knee three games into last season but posted career highs in points (20.6 per game), assists (6.8) and rebounds (3.5) the year before.
Who else is gone?
After Westbrook, the Wizards’ biggest loss was center Robin Lopez, who figures to spend a lot of time at Disney World after taking his quirky, un-guardable hook shot to the Orlando Magic. Ish Smith, Garrison Mathews and Isaac Bonga are among Washington’s other offseason departures.
So Beal’s still here, but for how long?
Washington presented Beal with a four-year, $181.5 million contract extension this month, but he plans to take his time deciding whether to stick around. The 28-year-old shooting guard, who finished second to Stephen Curry in the NBA scoring race last season after averaging a career-high 31.3 points, could elect to become a free agent in 2022. Expect Beal to be the subject of trade rumors throughout the season, especially if Washington gets off to a slow start. With so many new pieces and a difficult early schedule, that’s a likely possibility.
Who else is back?
Third-year forward Rui Hachimura rejoined the team last week after missing most of the preseason with an excused absence for personal reasons, but there’s no timetable for when he’ll return to the court. Deni Avdija, Washington’s first-round pick in last year’s draft, is healthy again after fracturing his right fibula in April and being limited to 54 games as a rookie.
Raul Neto, who is coming off a career year, and Davis Bertans, who is not, are among the other familiar faces still on the roster. Bertans, a defensive liability, shot below 40 percent from three-point range in his first year of a five-year, $80 million contract. Center Thomas Bryant is scheduled to return from a torn ACL in December. He’ll join a frontcourt rotation featuring Gafford and Montrezl Harrell, the 2020 sixth man of the year, who was acquired from the Lakers with Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope and looked good during the preseason.
What was the hubbub about Beal not being vaccinated?
At the Wizards’ media day last month, Beal, who missed the Tokyo Olympics over the summer because he contracted the coronavirus, announced he is not vaccinated.
“It’s a personal choice between everybody, 100 percent,” Beal said. “I understand both sides of it. I understand that there is a percentage of people who can get very sick. I didn’t get sick; I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. But that was it for me.”
It’s a strange choice from the supposed leader of a team that saw its 2020-21 season nearly derailed by a covid outbreak.
Is the rest of the team vaccinated?
It’s unclear, because not everyone has publicly shared his vaccination status. The NBA doesn’t have a vaccine mandate for players, though Commissioner Adam Silver said the vaccination rate leaguewide is “roughly 96 percent.” Players who remain unvaccinated must undergo daily testing and adhere to a much stricter set of protocols than teammates who make the prudent and safe decision to get jabbed.
Local mandates in cities such as San Francisco and New York prohibit unvaccinated players from playing in their home markets, but those restrictions will not apply to Beal or other unvaccinated visiting players.
Are there any rookies worth knowing about?
Washington selected Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert with the 15th pick of this year’s draft and acquired the rights to No. 31 pick Isaiah Todd in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. The 6-foot-7 Kispert was a strong three-point shooter in college, while Todd is a 6-10 former five-star recruit who committed to Michigan before deciding to enter the G League straight out of high school.
Are the Wizards expected to make the playoffs?
Most pundits and statistical models consider the Wizards a fringe playoff team at best. FiveThirtyEight projects Washington to finish 38-44, with a 33 percent chance to make the playoffs. ESPN forecasts 36 wins, while two of CBS’s eight experts predict Washington will qualify for the play-in tournament for a second straight year. The Wizards begin the year 21st in NBA.com’s power rankings.