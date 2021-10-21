They did not, in part because Turner left the game in the seventh after grabbing his hamstring on the way to first. Turner had started 77 straight Dodger playoff games dating back to 2014 until he was unable to start Game 2 because of a stinger in his neck. He seems unlikely to start Game 5, either. Though Turner was hitting .097 in October, he is the kind of stabilizing presence this team has counted on to help create postseason comebacks like the one his team needs now.