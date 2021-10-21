Here the Braves are again, up 3-1 in the NLCS after a 9-2 win Wednesday in Game 4. How well they have learned their lesson could be determined as early as Thursday’s Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.
Winning can seem routine at times in the regular season, though of course it was more routine for the 106-win Dodgers than the 88-win Braves. But Atlanta didn’t made it look all that hard for Atlanta in the NL Division Series, which the Braves took in four. And it hasn’t looked that hard for the Braves here, where Atlanta has made the Dodgers look like the ones looking for a foothold.
The main engine for the Braves on Wednesday night was Eddie Rosario, who homered twice and tripled, and Freddie Freeman, who delivered his second straight three-hit night.
None of this was supposed to look this easy. But here Snitker and his good-natured, sword-wielding, pearl-wearing crew are again, a win away from the World Series, just like they were last year. And if they are looking for signs that this time will be different, there were plenty of positive indicators Wednesday night.
For one, Rosario wasn’t here last time. He has emerged as a bona fide postseason weapon. He is 9 for 12 in the NLCS, a suddenly unstoppable force.
For another, they beat the Dodgers in a crucial game while relying entirely on their bullpen, which was never considered quite as formidable as the ones they have faced in this postseason. For another, they weathered an injury in the process: The Braves chose right-hander Huascar Ynoa to start the game and eat some early innings. He hadn’t appeared in the series yet, so he would be fresh.
But when Ynoa played catch before the game, his right shoulder was sore. Within an hour or so, Atlanta had contacted Major League Baseball and requested to remove him from the roster due to an injury. They replaced him on the mound with veteran Jesse Chavez. Such is the strange reality of postseason pitching in 2021, that a grizzled 38-year-old who has appeared in 511 regular season games over 14 seasons, mostly as a reliever, made his first postseason start in Game 4 of the NLCS.
He threw a scoreless first then handed the ball over to lefty Drew Smyly, who held the Dodgers scoreless — and hitless — into the fifth inning. He and four other Atlanta relievers threw six perfect innings.
Not until Justin Turner knocked a single through the right side with one out in the fifth did Los Angeles get its first hit. And red-hot Cody Bellinger, purveyor of the big swing in Game 3, singled behind him to give them their second. A few batters later, pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock provided a two-out, two-run single to get the Dodgers two runs. The question, at that point, was whether the Dodgers had enough firepower left to come all the way back again.
They did not, in part because Turner left the game in the seventh after grabbing his hamstring on the way to first. Turner had started 77 straight Dodger playoff games dating back to 2014 until he was unable to start Game 2 because of a stinger in his neck. He seems unlikely to start Game 5, either. Though Turner was hitting .097 in October, he is the kind of stabilizing presence this team has counted on to help create postseason comebacks like the one his team needs now.
Meanwhile, it is the Dodgers who will turn to their bullpen with their backs against the wall Thursday — a situation likely preferable to facing Max Scherzer or Walker Buehler, even though both have struggled lately. Because of the need to keep the bullpen fresh for Thursday, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts was slow to pull starter Julio Urías when Atlanta scored on him early Wednesday.
The lefty threw five innings in which Atlanta hit three solo homers. The Braves added another run in the fifth, an inning that was punctuated by Urías throwing his hands wide and skyward toward center fielder Gavin Lux, disappointed that the rookie hadn’t caught Joc Pederson’s blooper that brought in a run. Such displays of displeasure with teammates are rare, and almost always a sign that someone or something is fraying at the worst possible time.
Many of the Dodgers’ structural soft spots were on display in that moment, as everything that has hurt them at times this series collided in a moment of frustration and incredulity.
Lux was in center because he is hitting too well to sit, particularly for a struggling offense. The Dodgers entered Wednesday’s game with a .232 batting average and .673 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, both lowest, by far, of any of the four teams remaining.
But once Trea Turner joined the Dodgers infield at the trade deadline, there was no room left for Lux, a middle infielder by trade. So the only place for him was the unfamiliar outfield. Meanwhile, Bellinger, a former Gold Glove outfielder, was playing first instead of the outfield because that was where he fit, given the Dodgers personnel.
But by the point Urías was looking to the heavens, he had also faltered. He had allowed back-to-back home runs from Rosario and Adam Duvall in the second and Freeman’s first homer of the series in the third. Rosario was a double shy of the cycle by the fifth.
Urías wasn’t on regular rest because the Dodgers were determined to use him for an inning of high-leverage relief in Game 1 or Game 2. They chose Game 2, and it was Urías on the mound when Atlanta staged an eighth-inning comeback. Last postseason, Urías was crucial to the Dodgers’ run and allowed three runs in 23 innings spent in a variety of roles. This October, he is pitching to a 10.80 ERA.
And Atlanta found a way to do something it hadn’t done in years: win at Dodger Stadium after 10 straight losses there, including the postseason. Breaking that streak is one thing. Winning the next game, they know, will be quite another.