D’Ernest Johnson is slated to start at running back for Cleveland, which has lost two straight games to drop its record to 3-3, because of injuries to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Among the Browns players listed as questionable on the injury report are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., offensive tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin and center JC Tretter. Wideout Jarvis Landry was activated earlier Thursday from the injured reserve list and is expected to play in this game.