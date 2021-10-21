The victory improved Washington, which has yet to trail in regulation, to 3-0-1. The Devils (2-1-0), who were missing a few key players, absorbed their first loss. Center Jack Hughes was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning with a dislocated left shoulder, and goaltender Jonathan Bernier did not dress because of a lower-body injury.
Anthony Mantha opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, a backhand in front at 4:14 of the first. Dmitry Orlov doubled that lead five minutes later with a backhanded rebound goal off Alex Ovechkin’s shot. It was Orlov’s fourth goal in his past six games against the Devils.
Sprong’s breakaway goal made it 3-0 at 9:56 of the second before Evgeny Kuznetsov closed out the Capitals’ scoring by converting a turnover into a goal at 9:16 of the third.
“We got all four lines going, all six D-men going. Goalie has been playing great. I think we are playing a team game,” Sprong said. “We were disappointed with last year’s ending, and we wanted to get out to a good start.”
The Devils’ Janne Kuokkanen spoiled Vitek Vanecek’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 13:18 of the third period.
Here’s what to know from the Capitals’ first road game of the season:
Vanecek could be the one
Vanecek’s first three performances have put him in prime position to be the Capitals’ No. 1 goalie. He made 25 saves Thursday.
The Capitals turned back to Vanecek after Ilya Samsonov made his first start Tuesday in a win over Colorado. Coach Peter Laviolette said Samsonov played well against the Avalanche, but he thought Vanecek’s play has been “outstanding” overall. Vanecek has allowed four goals in three games and has yet to yield a goal in the first or second period.
“I felt pretty good, was confident,” Vanecek said. “The guys was playing really good. The second period was a little bit tougher — they get some chances, but that is normal. Then I have to make a big save and help the team, too. They help me in first and third period, so it was pretty good game.”
Laviolette said both goaltenders understand their position.
“They’ll continue to push and fight to get starts,” he said.
Samsonov said it was tough to get into a rhythm Tuesday, but he adjusted as the game went along. He said the coaching staff wants him to be more consistent.
“We have a long season — 82 games. Who’s better right now will play,” Samsonov said Wednesday. “I guess it’s one mission: I need to better today than yesterday.”
Top line is off to a hot start
Kuznetsov’s strong start continued with a two-point game. In addition to his third-period goal, he notched the secondary assist on Orlov’s goal. Kuznetsov has eight points — three goals and five assists — to tie for the team lead.
Ovechkin did not score but notched two assists. He also has eight points (four goals, four assists). Tom Wilson collected an assist on Kuznetsov’s goal and has five points on the season — all assists.
Laviolette said last week that Ovechkin is moving better this season and appears to be showing no lingering effects from the lower-body injury he suffered in the Capitals’ preseason finale.
“Everything was just a little bit off last year,” Laviolette said. “Still had a good year last year, but you can see the jump, and this year it just looks like he’s moving better. When you’re moving better, you’re getting in spaces and you’re finding plays.”
Strong in the first
The Capitals sped out of the gate against the Devils, a younger, faster team, and controlled play from the opening faceoff.
The Capitals went through stretches last season when they lacked energy after the puck dropped. That has not been the case this season. Mantha’s goal marked the fourth time in as many games that the Capitals scored first, and they have continued to show a lot of speed coming out of their own end.
“They are a good, young, fast team,” Laviolette said. “They play fast, and that takes away your offense at times, just the way they can defend or track or back-pressure from behind. But there were some good things we did offensively.”
