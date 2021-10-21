Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent a five-page letter asking Goodell to produce by Nov. 4 “all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the WFT, its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the WFT investigation.”
The letter points to reports that in the NFL’s investigation attorney Beth Wilkinson conducted more than 150 interviews and collected 650,000 emails and other documents. The league has refused to make that information public.
“We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” the letter states.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy acknowledged receipt of the letter and said the league shared the lawmakers’ concern that “all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination.” Asked if the NFL planned to provide the requested documents to Congress, McCarthy replied via email, “We look forward to speaking to [Maloney’s] office soon.”
In addition, the representatives asked Goodell to explain why the NFL assumed oversight of Wilkinson’s investigation from the team and to describe in detail the NFL’s role in overseeing the investigation.
The letter comes a week after 10 former team employees sent a public letter to the chief executives of the league’s major sponsors, including Nike, Amazon and PepsiCo, requesting they demand the NFL release detailed findings from Wilkinson’s investigation.
Following reports in The Washington Post of allegations of widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of female team employees during Daniel Snyder’s tenure as owner, the team hired Wilkinson in July 2020 to investigate. The following month, the NFL assumed oversight of her probe.
In announcing the conclusion of the nearly year-long investigation in July, the NFL released no public report, saying Wilkinson had not submitted a written report but shared her findings verbally. The scope of the investigation included Snyder’s role in the team’s toxic culture as well as an allegation of sexual misconduct against the team owner that resulted in a $1.6 million settlement with a female former employee. In a court filing, Snyder called the woman’s allegation “meritless,” asserting he settled only at the request of the team’s insurers.
The NFL fined the team $10 million and announced that Snyder’s wife, Tanya, who had assumed the role of co-CEO, would run day-to-day affairs for an unspecified amount of time while Daniel Snyder would work on stadium issues.
Criticism of the NFL’s lack of transparency, which included outrage among several former employees who had shared their experiences with Wilkinson, had largely subsided by the start of the NFL season. But it reignited in early October when emails Wilkinson obtained as part of her work, reported on by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, showed Jon Gruden making homophobic, misogynistic and racist remarks in a series of communications to then-Washington president Bruce Allen on his team email account.
Gruden has since resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen, who was fired for unrelated reasons in December 2019, has declined requests for comment.
A subsequent New York Times story revealed email exchanges between NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and Allen that predated the Wilkinson investigation but, in the view of some, suggested Pash could not be an impartial broker in an NFL investigation of the team.
Maloney and Krishnamoorthi alluded to such skepticism in their letter.
“Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league’s asserted impartiality in these investigations,” they wrote. “The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raises questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces.”