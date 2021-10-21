In announcing the conclusion of the nearly year-long investigation in July, the NFL released no public report, saying Wilkinson had not submitted a written report but shared her findings verbally. The scope of the investigation included Snyder’s role in the team’s toxic culture as well as an allegation of sexual misconduct against the team owner that resulted in a $1.6 million settlement with a female former employee. In a court filing, Snyder called the woman’s allegation “meritless,” asserting he settled only at the request of the team’s insurers.