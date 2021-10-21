“Playing here at home is big,” junior midfield/defender Halley Beaudoin said. “Getting to wear our white uniforms, getting to go home and get a nap before the game … it’s like a sense of comfort.”
The Lions (19-0) haven’t lost in more than six months. But that loss, a home defeat in last season’s Region 6C final against W.T. Woodson, lingers.
The Cavaliers won, 4-3, in strokes after the Lions had a goal from midfielder/forward Emma Abromavage called back in the second overtime.
“Every single time I would train I would use [that would-be goal] as my motivation,” Abromavage said.
The loss wouldn’t have eliminated Beaudoin’s squad in a normal year. Both teams from the region final usually make the state tournament, but that was changed only for this past spring as a pandemic concession.
Coming into Thursday’s game, the Lions were thinking about the loss to Woodson.
“I know for a lot of us we think about it every day,” senior defender Gwendolyn Via said. “Every time we go on the pitch we’re thinking about how we never want to feel that way again.”
Robinson (15-4) was the one team that seemed to corral the high-powered Lions in the regular season, holding them to just one goal in an Oct. 11 game Fairfax still won. In that game, the Lions had 23 corners but struggled to convert opportunities. It felt similar to the Woodson loss.
The second time around Fairfax would have no such issues. It controlled the game from the start, with Abromavage scoring the game-opening goal off a corner with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Now as the Lions head into the region tournament, the site of last year’s horrors, the Lions are embracing the pressure that the postseason brings.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Abromavage said. “But it’s like a pressure where it’s part of being an athlete. It just keeps you going.”
