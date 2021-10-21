“There’s no doubt that we collectively as a country have advanced in many different areas [since March],” Tatum said. “We’ve learned and are continuing to learn how to operate, how to go about living our lives and conducting business in a pandemic. You’ve seen the evolution from [where we were when] the only way to do this safely was in a bubble. [Then, we could] open up our arenas and socially distance people and limit capacity. Today, [we can host crowds] with the right protocols in place, whether it’s a combination of vaccinations, testing, masking and distancing.”