The National College Players Association’s Official NIL Ratings debuts online Thursday. It gives each state a grade on a 0-to-100 percent scale, with the top marks accorded states with laws granting college athletes the greatest freedom to negotiate and sign NIL deals.
The idea, said NCPA executive director Ramogi Huma, a former UCLA football player, is to give college recruits and transfers a means of evaluating how much latitude they’ll have to profit from their fame in weighing scholarship offers — just as they might weigh one school’s athletic facilities, coaching staff, and conference affiliation against another’s.
“If a recruit is expecting an opportunity to cash in on his or her NIL, this tool is crucial,” Huma said in an interview. “When you go through the recruiting process, oftentimes the decision is very difficult because many schools seem so similar. But when it comes to NIL, it couldn’t be further from the truth in terms of rights and freedoms. Our hope is that it helps provide a road map for recruits and transfers to navigate this process.”
The ratings are based on 21 criteria that either help or hurt athletes’ rights to monetize their fame, in the view of the NCPA — whether they want to sign endorsement deals to promote products among their Instagram followers, launch their own T-shirt lines, get paid for autograph signings and appearances, start an offseason sports camp, or something else that involves payment.
A state with an NIL law that helps college athletes in every category would score 100 percent, while one that restricts athletes’ freedom in the marketplace would be rated worse. A state with no NIL law is rated 0.
Of the 28 states with NIL laws, New Mexico earned the NCPA’s highest rating, at 90 percent. Three tied for lowest, at 43 percent: Alabama, Illinois and Mississippi.
Maryland earned the highest mark (81 percent) among the 11 states that are home to the Big Ten’s 14 schools.
Virginia is among 22 states without an NIL law (in such cases, the NCAA permits each school to sets its own rules) and received a 0 rating.
The NCPA also hopes that the rating system, which is available here https://symposium.us/ncpa-nil-ratings/, will encourage state legislatures to enact NIL laws (or revise existing ones) that would give college athletes maximum freedom to monetize their fame and influence. Any infringement, in its view, constitutes an improper restraint of trade.
The NCPA has been among the leading advocates of college athletes’ rights to earn money beyond NCAA-approved scholarships and stipends.
Although the courts signaled they were moving toward granting college athletes such freedom, the NCAA failed to enact an overarching policy before July 1 when some state NIL laws went into effect, leading to the current ad hoc system.
Troubled by the inconsistency in their own conference, varsity athletes representing the 15 ACC schools wrote a letter to U.S. Senate Commerce Committee leaders in September urging them to enact a federal NIL bill. They warned that the current “Wild West” NIL landscape, in which some players have more financial opportunities than others simply based on their schools’ location, is unfair, unsustainable and will skew recruiting.
In some states, they noted, ACC athletes can use their schools’ logo and team colors in promotional deals; other states prohibit that. In some states, universities can broker NIL deals for athletes; other states bar schools from playing that role.
“These conditions are completely dependent on where student-athletes are located and therefore under which NIL laws they are governed,” the ACC athletes wrote. “Consequently, there are stark recruiting advantages and disadvantages that can influence where student-athletes complete their collegiate eligibility.”
It’s much the same in the Big Ten, in which Maryland, in the NCPA analysis, came closest among the member schools’ states to getting its NIL law right. It earned a league-high 81 rating, with the NCPA citing four (out of 21) restrictive aspects of its law.
By contrast, Illinois, which earned a league-low 43, was flagged for 12 restrictive aspects of its law. Among them: it includes a market cap that can limit athletes’ NIL pay; it doesn’t allow NIL deals for recruits who sign with colleges until they enroll or start mandatory sports participation; and it doesn’t allow NIL deals that continue after an athlete transfers.
Such disparities and widespread confusion over the application of NIL rights have been the focus of several congressional hearings.
Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), a former Georgetown volleyball player, has attributed the current mayhem to the NCAA’s decades-long refusal to address athletes’ fundamental rights amid the billion-dollar college sports enterprise.
“Most alarmingly, athletes now face a patchwork of regulations across state lines,” Trahan said in a statement on the eve of a September hearing by the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. “Federal action is necessary to create a standard that preserves college athletes’ right to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness no matter the state they’re in.”
While there appears to be broad congressional support for intervening, lawmakers are divided between enacting NIL-specific legislation or a set of broader-based laws and policies that also would protect college athletes’ health and safety via guaranteed coverage of sports related medical bills, extend scholarships until athletes earn a degree, and put more teeth into Title IX enforcement, among other issues.
As that deliberation continues, the NCPA believes that college athletes, potential transfers and current recruits need a tool now to help them negotiate the dizzying array of NIL laws. And if states enact NIL legislation or loosen overly restrictive laws to get a more favorable rating from the NCPA, so much the better.
“There’s no telling if Congress will act,” Huma noted. “States really have to control their own destiny on this issue in the way they feel is appropriate.
NPCA’s state-by-state ratings
Alabama — 43
Arizona — 67
Arkansas — 52
California — 76
Colorado — 71
Connecticut — 67
Florida — 52
Georgia — 52
Illinois — 43
Kentucky — 62
Louisiana — 57
Maryland — 81
Michigan — 71
Mississippi — 43
Missouri — 81
Montana — 71
Nebraska — 76
Nevada — 71
New Jersey — 76
New Mexico — 90
North Carolina — 62
Ohio — 76
Oklahoma — 52
Oregon — 81
Pennsylvania — 67
South Carolina — 48
Tennessee — 57
Texas — 62
These states received a 0 rating because they have no NIL law: Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.