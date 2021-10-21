For the Washington Football Team, there was a path to a 2-4 record that could have been encouraging rather than demoralizing. The team’s losses thus far are to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Buffalo Bills, the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs — three of which are legitimate contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, while New Orleans owns a defense that is among the stingiest in the NFL. Washington Coach Ron Rivera is right when he repeats versions of, “You are what your record says you are,” but there was an almost palatable path for this group to have this record — and have the vibe be upbeat, not downtrodden.