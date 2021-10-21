When Coach Wes Unseld Jr. walks onto the court at Capital One Arena on Friday for his first home game helming the Washington Wizards, his father’s No. 41 jersey hanging in the rafters won’t be the only reminder of his family legacy.

On Thursday, the Wizards unveiled at their home arena a bust of Unseld’s father, the central figure in the franchise’s longest and most successful era who later served as the team’s coach and general manager. The Hall of Famer, who died last year from complications of pneumonia, was named by a panel of team executives, former players and media members as one of the 75 greatest players in league history on Wednesday — the same day his son coached Washington to its first win in a season opener since 2017.

In a ceremony that featured the new coach as well as his mother, Connie, and sister Kim, Wes Unseld Jr. thanked Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis for the tribute.

“I do look forward to walking through these halls once again to see not only [the bust], but take a peek up in the rafters,” said Unseld, who began his NBA career as a scout with the Wizards. “We talked about it at length, and [Friday’s home opener] will be a special night for a number of reasons. But this makes it that much more special.”

Said Connie Unseld: “I’ve been married to Wes for 50 years, and when he left it was like a part of me leaving. It’s been a rough time. This has brought so much joy to me.”

The bust, a bronze, 90-pound replica of the powerful center, was designed by sculptor J Brett Gill and is a permanent fixture outside of section 111 at Capital One Arena. Leonsis said he hopes to start a new tradition where all of the organization’s all-time greats are celebrated in such a manner.

Unseld is a fitting first honoree. He is the only player in franchise history to win the league MVP and the Finals MVP award as well as an NBA title. He won the league championship with the Bullets in 1978 and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in games and rebounds. He ranks in the top five in franchise history in points and assists.

His son will coach his first game at Capital One Arena against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

