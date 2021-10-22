Simmons is a poor facsimile of those stars. He’s nothing more than a copycat, a karaoke singer sort of franchise player. He’s too busy playing pretend to show the type of baller he really is. He’s not like Jimmy Butler, who burned to win and be around winners when he pushed Minnesota to trade him. The Timberwolves dealt Butler to Philadelphia, where he learned all about the immaturity of Simmons and the 76ers before he fled to Miami in free agency. Simmons is not like Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis or James Harden, either. The drama of their departures damaged their reputations temporarily, but they left with a vision and a passion to advance their careers by showing how their games could translate. None of them pouted the way Simmons has since the 76ers and the entire basketball world found out he’s so frightened by his free throw shooting limitations that he passed up a dunk attempt in a playoff game.