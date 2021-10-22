Asked about Yordan Alvarez’s homer off Red Sox starter Chris Sale and whether he doubted that Alvarez could reach Sale’s well-outside fastball, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tilted this head and grinned. While discussing his eight-inning gem, Houston starter Framber Valdez detailed a meditation routine that helped him ease his mind and visualize the end of a dominant outing. They did not look like baseball’s hated villains, stomping through another October amid the constant hum of boos. They just seemed like a team that, having glimpsed an unwanted destiny, traded pressure for a new vibe.
So now it is the Red Sox, once charging through the series, who have to win two on the road to reach the World Series. It has happened before. In a way, it has happened to this Astros club, which had a pair of chances to win the title at Minute Maid Park in 2019 but fell to the Washington Nationals. But while pitching has been pivotal in the ALCS, a related theme has emerged and put Boston in a do-or-die situation.
In Games 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, the Red Sox scored 23 of their 28 runs via homer. And in the past two contests, their boom-or-bust offense has hit a wall.
“We know we can hit,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said after his team fell, 9-1, on Wednesday. “Two bad games doesn’t mean that all of a sudden we’re not a good offensive team. It’s just a matter of regroup, make some adjustments and attack from the first pitch on.”
In Game 6 on Friday, Boston will face right-hander Luis Garcia, who exited in the second inning of Game 2 with a right knee strain. Garcia will be opposed by Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi. The last time Eovaldi pitched, in the ninth inning of Game 4, everything shifted in Houston’s favor.
Earlier in that game, Astros Manager Dusty Baker hooked Zack Greinke, another hobbled pitcher, after he recorded only four outs. The Red Sox led 2-1 after Xander Bogaerts launched a two-run homer in the first. But even with Houston forced into a bullpen game with its heaving relievers — and even though Nick Pivetta, Boston’s starter, allowed one run in five innings — the Red Sox could not expand their lead, eventually losing, 9-2.
What happened? Well, for one thing, the power shut off after Bogaerts crushed a hanging slider to Lansdowne Street behind the Green Monster. And without it, the Red Sox were incapable of pushing insurance runs across the plate. They received a one-out triple from Christian Arroyo in the fourth, a one-out double from Bogaerts in the fifth and a leadoff walk from Hunter Renfroe in the sixth. But they scored zero runs in those innings, providing a microcosm of their recent offense.
On Wednesday, as Valdez cruised for three trips through Boston’s lineup, the Red Sox put two on with no outs in the fifth and didn’t capitalize. Their only run came on Rafael Devers’s solo shot in the seventh. Boston last scored a run without a homer in the third inning of Game 3. Since, the Red Sox have been quieted by a mix of Brooks Raley, Cristian Javier, Kendall Graveman, Ryan Pressly, Ryne Stanek and Valdez.
“From my standpoint, from the hitting standpoint, they’ve just honestly been executing pitches,” said Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who has two homers and seven strikeouts in 20 plate appearances in the series. “… They haven’t left anything over the plate, just nibbling. Some calls go their way, some balls land, and it’s just a different series.”
All of this, of course, is a tiny sample, prone to change with one swing. It doesn’t have to be a homer, either; a bloop single or error by Houston could do it for the Red Sox. During the regular season, Boston ranked third in on-base-plus-slugging percentage, a good measure for offensive success. The Red Sox also were fifth in runs, scoring 5.12 per game, while ranking eighth in the percentage of plate appearances that ended with a homer. Their order, in short, could hit the long ball and find other ways to score.
But aside from trying to rediscover that rhythm, Boston is dealing with a beast of an opponent. The Astros ranked second in OPS, right above the Red Sox, and first in runs per game (5.33). And after the Red Sox missed their chance to take full control of the series, they have to hope their bats can both wake up and match Houston’s production at Minute Maid Park.
The first part of that equation is necessary for the second to be possible. But correlation is not guaranteed.
“We learn a lot from what happened in the past, right?” Cora said. “This is a series that teams make adjustments.”