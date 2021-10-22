Throughout the playoff’s existence, it was fairly easy to figure out the four-team composition. An undefeated power conference team (or Notre Dame) was going to get in. A one-loss power conference team had some hope.
Meanwhile, a two-loss team was basically toast (though Auburn could have put that one to the test in 2017 if it beat Georgia in the SEC title game, which it didn’t). And a Group of Five team basically had no chance from the start.
Cincinnati (6-0) is threatening to upend the latter point, and with its victory at Notre Dame, it very well may if it continues blistering its American Athletic Conference competition.
The first three points could be altered, too, given how things look at roughly the midpoint of the season.
There are just six power conference unbeatens entering the weekend (Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest), and with a Michigan-Michigan State matchup looming next week, the number will be down to no more than five before the end of the month.
There remains a crop of 11 one-loss teams in the Power Five (Alabama, Baylor, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Pittsburgh), with next week’s Penn State-Ohio State a de facto elimination game in most seasons.
And it might be this year, too. Then again, it’s not hard to imagine a lot of two-loss teams and very few unbeatens and one-loss programs come early December.
The words “chaotic” and “unpredictable” are tossed around as explanations as results unfold each Saturday, but a better assessment might be that there just aren’t that many (if any) elite teams. Georgia (its defense in particular) has earned respect to this point. Maybe Oklahoma has turned a corner with Caleb Williams at quarterback, though a little more than a game and a half isn’t much to go off.
These sorts of seasons do happen from time to time. The 2007 season is the most recent example, when no one seemed to want to make it through their last couple games without a misstep and two-loss LSU earned a title game invite (and then won a championship).
This autumn doesn’t fall into that category yet. Maybe some of the usual suspects — Alabama or Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma among them — win out from here. Maybe Cincinnati stumbles and effectively removes the Group of Five story line.
Then again, maybe not. It hasn’t proved wise to expect much in the first half of this season. The second half might follow suit — and provide a largely fresh set of postseason participants. That hasn’t been the case in most recent seasons.
An elusive search
With Ed Orgeron’s pending departure at the end of the season, LSU will undoubtedly be looking for as sure a thing as it can find to chase its fourth national title this century.
Funny thing about that: There aren’t many sure things left in college football.
Excluding Orgeron, there are only two coaches who have won a playoff or BCS title in their current job. It comes as little surprise they are Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
But there are only two other active college head coaches who have won a playoff or BCS title in any job: North Carolina’s Mack Brown (at Texas in 2005) and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher (at Florida State in 2013).
Of course, Saban, Orgeron and Les Miles had never won national titles before they got to LSU, and all went ahead and claimed one anyway in Baton Rouge. But there are only so many knowns floating around for the Tigers (or Southern California, for that matter) to pursue in the coming weeks.
Five with the most at stake in Week 8
1. Oklahoma State. The No. 8 Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) are 2-for-2 this month, first taking a matchup of unbeatens against Baylor and then coming out of an open date and rallying past Texas in Austin. Now comes a trip to Iowa State (4-2, 2-1), which still has all the experience it was lauded for in the preseason.
2. Oregon. With Arizona State’s loss to Utah last week, the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) are probably the last playoff hope out west. And they’re teetering. This month, they lost in overtime at Stanford and needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat California at home. They’ll head to UCLA on Saturday in what could be described as one of their trickier remaining tests — except they all seem tricky these days for Oregon.
3a. Clemson and 3b. Pittsburgh. If Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) is going to sneak away with an Atlantic Division title and play for yet another ACC championship, it would help to pick off Pitt and avoid a second league loss. And if the No. 23 Panthers (5-1, 2-0) want to maintain a cushion in the Coastal, they probably need their strength (offense) to be better than the Tigers’ strength (defense).
4. Iowa State. The Cyclones have quietly gone about their business in October, pummeling Kansas and picking off Kansas State for a 33-20 Farmageddon triumph. If they’re to make a run at returning to the Big 12 title game, they’ll need for those victories to be preludes for something bigger. That could start with a home victory over undefeated Oklahoma State.
5. Mississippi. The No. 12 Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) have a two-part playoff path. One, win out. Two, hope Alabama loses to someone else to hand them the SEC West. That won’t be easy for a team that edged Arkansas and Tennessee in one-possession games since losing to Alabama. Nonetheless, it’s in play for what should be an emotional day in Oxford, and not just because LSU is in town. Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s jersey, the third player (and second Manning) so honored by the Rebels.
Heisman watch
1. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (1,728 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT passing; 450 yards, 8 TDs rushing). Didn’t have his most efficient passing day against Tennessee, but rushed for 195 yards in a 31-26 defeat of the Volunteers. If nothing else, he’s proved to be one of the sport’s most exciting players this fall. (Last week: 3)
2. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (2,082 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Posted his fourth 300-yard day of the season last week against Mississippi State, and his completion percentage (69.8) ranks eighth in the FBS. (LW: 2)
3. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (997 yards, 9 TDs rushing; 5 catches, 25 yards, 1 TD receiving). Indiana bottled up Walker in the Spartans’ 20-15 victory in Bloomington, keeping him to 84 yards on 23 carries. Still, he should top the 1,000-yard mark for the season early next week against Michigan. (LW: 1)
4. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (924 yards, 10 TDs rushing; 14 catches, 207 yards, 3 TDs receiving). Don’t blame Robinson for the Longhorns’ two-game slide. He’s averaged 6.6 yards a carry the last two Saturdays and ranks third nationally in rushing yards per game behind Walker and Syracuse’s Sean Tucker. (LW: 4)
5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (1,934 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT passing; 180 yards, 3 TDs rushing). Third nationally in passing efficiency behind Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Pickett gets his toughest test yet as Clemson comes to Heinz Field this weekend. (LW: 6)
6. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (1,699 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Stroud’s October numbers are particularly on point — 736 yards and 10 TDs in blowouts of Rutgers and Maryland. He’ll be in the mix if the Buckeyes keep winning. (LW: Not ranked)