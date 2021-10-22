5. Mississippi. The No. 12 Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) have a two-part playoff path. One, win out. Two, hope Alabama loses to someone else to hand them the SEC West. That won’t be easy for a team that edged Arkansas and Tennessee in one-possession games since losing to Alabama. Nonetheless, it’s in play for what should be an emotional day in Oxford, and not just because LSU is in town. Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s jersey, the third player (and second Manning) so honored by the Rebels.