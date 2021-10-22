Taylor has never been the kind to hunt for attention. He has always been the one to put his head down and run, rather than stop and stare, and a muted celebration was all he allowed himself when that third home run flew out. His swings jogged the Los Angeles Dodgers sputtering offense to life in an eventual 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, a win that extended their season at least until Saturday’s Game 6.
But Taylor and the Dodgers don’t celebrate survival. They are supposed to be here, supposed to win the pennant, then the World Series, then do it all again. Yet on a roster loaded with stars, dripping with dollar signs, it was Taylor — the quiet, steady, No. 7 hitter — who heaved his aching teammates off the ropes just when they looked like they were about ready to wheeze into winter.
In four swings, he drove in six runs, something the entire Dodgers lineup had managed just twice in 10 postseason games. His teammates followed his lead, so much so that A.J. Pollock tried to match him with two homers of his own as the Dodgers turned in one of the biggest postseason onslaughts in their history.
All of it seemed entirely improbable when the day began. Taylor’s Dodgers felt like a rickety old car that blew a tire when it was already running out of gas too many miles from home.
They were a game away from elimination, their offense sputtering. They watched their admired third baseman limp slowly off the field less than 24 hours earlier. They didn’t have a starter lined up, so they were left to hope their bullpen could shut down the Braves when their best starters had struggled to do so.
And a few minutes into Game 5, a rock hit the windshield, sending cracks through the desperate plan Dave Roberts had concocted when reliever Joe Kelly allowed a two-run homer in the first and walked off the mound with biceps tightness before the Dodgers had even stepped in the batter’s box.
Yet somehow, a few hours later, the Dodgers were cruising like a vintage convertible down Highway 101. They won their seventh straight elimination game to send the NLCS back to Atlanta for Game 6.
Their sudden offensive revival included five runs against Braves’ ace Max Fried, who had allowed just two runs in two previous October starts. It came thanks to the bottom of the order — Pollock and Albert Pujols and especially Taylor, who slid to take over third base when Justin Turner strained his hamstring in Game 4. Pollock finished with two homers and three hits in the game, a performance that might have been the story were it not for Taylor.
As easy as the whole thing seemed in the end, it was never a given — never even probable, especially early. Freddie Freeman struck early for Atlanta, meeting opener Kelly with a two-run shot to center field. It seemed like the Dodgers might finally have found an elimination game they couldn’t win. Kelly left with a trainer a batter later.
But when Pollock hit his first homer of the postseason in the bottom of the inning, the swing cut the lead to one. Then Pujols, who started at first base against the lefty Fried in what some thought might be his final game in the majors, singled. Taylor then proceeded to hit a ball halfway back to Atlanta, a towering shot to deep left field that hung in the air long enough for everyone involved to realize the Dodgers weren’t quite ready for the offseason.
An inning later, they did it again. Pollock singled. Pujols singled. Taylor did the same. Fried, who had been so dominant for the past two and a half months, was leaving pitch after pitch over the heart of the plate. The Dodgers led by two. They forced Fried from the game in the fifth having made his evening trying at nearly every turn. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 4⅔ innings.
But the Dodgers’ offensive outburst did not seem to be Fried-dependent. When he gave way to reliever Chris Martin in the fifth, Taylor greeted him with a homer, too. Pujols finished with two hits and a walk. Even NL batting champion Trea Turner, who had all but disappeared in the postseason, showed signs of life with three hits. He still has time to make a mark on this series. Taylor has already made his.
The 31-year-old University of Virginia product has been one of the steadier Dodgers this postseason, the one who hit the walk-off in the Wild Card game that allowed them to get here in the first place, the one who seemed to walk or single when his team desperately needed to start rallies late. He was a one-man rally Thursday night with a two-run homer in the second, an RBI single in the third, and another two-run homer in the fifth before that seventh-inning solo shot lifted him into history.
The last Dodger to homer three times in a postseason game was Kike Hernandez, who did it in 2017. The Dodgers used Hernandez largely as a part-time depth player — sort of like Taylor was when the Dodgers were fully healthy — but let him go after the 2020 season. Now, Hernandez has blossomed into a postseason star with the Boston Red Sox.
That meant Taylor was the man who played where the Dodgers needed him, all while being expected to produce like a regular position player. He made his first all-star team this season, then slumped so badly through the second half that he wasn’t a given to be in the Dodgers lineup every night in October. He didn’t even start that Wild Card game, though he finished it. The Dodgers would be finished without him.