The 31-year-old University of Virginia product has been one of the steadier Dodgers this postseason, the one who hit the walk-off in the Wild Card game that allowed them to get here in the first place, the one who seemed to walk or single when his team desperately needed to start rallies late. He was a one-man rally Thursday night with a two-run homer in the second, an RBI single in the third, and another two-run homer in the fifth before that seventh-inning solo shot lifted him into history.