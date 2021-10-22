BREAKING: The Houston Astros have defeated the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series and will advance to the World Series.

The Astros, led by Manager Dusty Baker, beat the Red Sox in the ALCS, taking Game 6, 5-0, on Friday night in Houston. The Astros remain baseball’s villains — haunted by a sign-stealing scandal that tainted the franchise, its recent success and the reputations of some players.

Houston will face either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.