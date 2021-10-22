But they made it to another World Series in 2019, where they lost to the Washington Nationals — who made some veiled (and not-so-veiled) accusations of more nefarious stuff on the part of the Astros, none of it proven — and are back there again this month, for the third time in five years. By this point, MLB’s leaguewide crackdown on electronic espionage in the game in the wake of the Astros scandal can only lead to the conclusion the Astros have done it clean this time.