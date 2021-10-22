Four years ago, on the sideline at a high school football game, Kobi Thomas sat on the bench in tears, away from the rest of his team while his father tried to console him. A shoulder injury had derailed Thomas’s senior season at DeMatha, and that stretch of a few months was supposed to be when he corralled some long-awaited scholarship offers. Instead, Thomas’s shoulder dislocated twice during the season opener, a nationally televised trip to Las Vegas to face Bishop Gorman. Thomas spent weeks rehabbing — delaying surgery with hopes of finishing the season — only for his shoulder to pop out of place again when he returned to the field at this October game against Gonzaga.