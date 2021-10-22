On Monday, after Washington collapsed in the second half against Kansas City, Rivera criticized his own coaching and shouldered some blame for the team’s disappointing 2-4 start. He suggested he’d be more proactive in addressing the squad’s struggles and followed it up by cutting longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins and challenging Collins. The 27-year-old is the league’s second-most expensive safety this season, with a $16.9 million salary cap hit and almost certainly will not remain in Washington beyond this season under his current contract, which includes base salaries of at least $15.2 million through 2025.