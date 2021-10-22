Now the No. 2 team in the country is coming to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium carrying Cincinnati’s perfect 6-0 record and College Football Playoff aspirations. The Bearcats haven’t lost an American Athletic conference game since the 2019 championship game and are 28-point favorites.
“The margin for error for us is very small,” Niumatalolo said during his Monday news conference. “We recognize that. One of the biggest things that I’ve seen that’s been really, really evident to me, and I’ve been in the league 15 years, teams are way better this year. Just being on the field, that’s my sense. Teams are way better.
“We have a lot of Power Five players that have transferred. Kind of feel like our league is a kind of a good landing spot. We know that we have to be on point every week. Our margin of error is minimal.”
Minimal might be putting it lightly against the highest ranked Bearcat team in program history. The team is on a torrid run, going 15-1 from the start of the 2020 season with the lone demerit being a Peach Bowl loss to now No. 1 Georgia. Cincinnati features the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 43.5 points per game after dropping back-to-back 50-point games against Temple and UCF. That’s the first time in school history it has scored 50 in consecutive games.
The offense is a balanced attack with a run game powered by Alabama transfer Jerome Ford, whose 118.2 rushing yards per game ranks seventh in the nation. Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry described him as a back that “runs angry” and said the Mids have to stop the run first because everything else stems from the ground game. Ford has been the conference’s offensive player of the week twice in a row after rushing for a combined 338 yards and six touchdowns the last two games.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder is the reigning American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year with size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), a big arm and a strong command of the run-pass option. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns pass and only two interceptions.
The Midshipmen certainly can’t afford the blown assignments that allowed Memphis to complete passes of 49, 51 and 74 yards on top of a 69-yard rushing touchdown.
“He’s the complete package,” Newberry said of Ridder during his weekly news conference. “He runs that offense really, really well. He’s a seasoned, savvy, confident veteran. Teammates believe in him. Has a great arm. Very athletic. Can run and can make things happen with his feet when it’s designed for him and also when things break down a little bit, he’s able to get out of the pocket, throws well on the run. Makes big plays. He’s the real deal.”
The bigger challenge may be trying to find a way to score against the country’s No. 3 defense. Offense has already been an issue for Navy as its 17.5 points per game ranks 121st in the nation and quarterback Tai Lavatai is banged up again after leaving the Memphis game, thought Niumatalolo said he expects the signal-caller to be back Saturday. The offense has shown improvement in the last three games with Lavatai under center, but the overall operation still has its struggles.
Niumatalolo would like long, sustained offensive drives to keep the Cincinnati offense on the sideline and, luckily, the Bearcats are a bit softer against the run than through the air with its 11th-ranked pass defense. The run defense allows 124.5 yards per game (No. 37) and gave up 155 yards and two scores to UCF last week.
“It’s huge having the No. 2 team coming to our house,” receiver Mychal Cooper said. “We’ve got to be perfect. We’ve got to make some big plays and have got to be dominant. And show our fans and the rest of the world what we can do.
“Every team is a beatable team.”
Navy has a few not-completely-distant examples of exactly that. The Mids beat No. 6-ranked Houston at home, 46-40, in 2016 and also toppled No. 2-ranked South Carolina, 38-21, at home in 1984. They beat the No. 2 team in the nation in 1944 (Notre Dame) and 1950 (Army).
The Midshipmen have had plenty of chances to fall apart as a unit, but have remained united despite having lost 12 of their last 16 games. The team managed just 10 points combined in the opening two games of 2021 and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper lost that title and is now just the quarterbacks coach. The defense has dealt with injuries, particularly in the secondary, but has continued to put up a good fight against more talented teams.
“We’re just lucky that we have an opportunity to shock the world,” defensive tackle J’arius Warren said.