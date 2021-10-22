Other players may have opted out for reasons as practical as they were personal. Both Sewell and Slater, who played at Northwestern, indicated that they made their decisions when the Pac-12 and Big Ten both initially announced they were canceling or postponing their fall seasons. By the time those conferences reconsidered and launched delayed, truncated football seasons, the two linemen felt it made more sense to continue with their individual preparations for the NFL draft. Lance played in one game last fall that served as something of an NFL showcase for him, then opted out of a North Dakota State season that otherwise had been pushed to the spring.