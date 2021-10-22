Those fears can now be decisively described as unfounded.
In his first game since January 2020 — when he helped LSU win a national championship over Clemson — Chase played a major role in the Bengals’ season-opening victory last month, and through six weeks he has shown few signs of needing an acclimation period. In five of his games, Chase has had at least 97 yards and/or a touchdown, and he entered Week 7 in the top four among qualified NFL players in receiving yards (553), receiving touchdowns (five) and yards per catch (20.5).
“Ja’Marr just keeps being that spark for us,” said Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who formed a prolific partnership with Chase when both were at LSU. “He keeps finding his opportunities.”
Along the way, Chase has all but eliminated the second-guessing the Bengals faced for passing on a position of far greater perceived need and using the No. 5 pick in April’s draft on a pass-catcher instead of a highly regarded tackle such as Oregon’s Penei Sewell. The Detroit Lions pounced on Sewell at No. 7, picking another touted prospect who chose not to suit up last season.
All told, eight players who opted out of their college teams’ seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic ended up getting selected with first-round picks this year, and most have acquitted themselves relatively well in the early going of this NFL season. The other members of that group are San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (drafted third), Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12th), Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater (13th), Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (22nd), Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau (30th) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (32nd).
Each achieved a coveted draft status despite not only sitting out the 2020 season but also not being able to show what they could do at the NFL combine, which was canceled this year apart from a medical check-in with some players. In addition, the eight players had to allay questions among NFL teams about their competitive temperaments, in addition to concerns about potentially stunted development.
“They always ask why I opted out,” Rousseau said before the draft of his interviews with NFL teams.
The former Miami standout could point to hearing awful accounts of the damage covid-19 could wreak from his mother, a nurse on the front lines of the medical struggle. Farley cited his mother’s death from cancer in 2018, as well as concerns about the coronavirus protocols he said Virginia Tech had in place at the time, while Parsons pointed to the well-being of his young son.
Other players may have opted out for reasons as practical as they were personal. Both Sewell and Slater, who played at Northwestern, indicated that they made their decisions when the Pac-12 and Big Ten both initially announced they were canceling or postponing their fall seasons. By the time those conferences reconsidered and launched delayed, truncated football seasons, the two linemen felt it made more sense to continue with their individual preparations for the NFL draft. Lance played in one game last fall that served as something of an NFL showcase for him, then opted out of a North Dakota State season that otherwise had been pushed to the spring.
Having started for just one season, albeit a highly impressive one, at a program that competes just below college football’s top tier, Lance faced a challenging transition to the demands placed on an NFL quarterback. He got almost no regular season playing time until an injury to incumbent 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo put Lance on the field in Week 4 and gave him his first start in Week 5. Lance displayed exciting athleticism but also passing skills in need of refinement, and San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan, who declared late last month that “there’s not a quarterback battle right now,” is expected to start Garoppolo again when the team returns Sunday from its Week 6 bye.
Unfortunately for Farley, his season was cut short in Week 6 by a torn knee ligament during his first start for the Titans. It’s the latest setback for the cornerback, whose abundant talent kept him high on draft boards despite major injuries in college before his opt-out, plus back surgery in March.
Sewell, meanwhile, has had at least as many downs as ups in the NFL, but some of that can be attributed to position changes. A decorated left tackle at Oregon, he was moved to right tackle by Detroit, which already had former first-round pick Taylor Decker on the left side. When Decker injured a finger just before Week 1, though, Sewell was thrust back to the other side of the line and had some struggles, then returned to right tackle in Week 6 just in time for his Lions to lose to Chase and the Bengals.
“When you’re young, and, I guess, faced with so much success, and everybody telling you this and that, and then you get hit by a wall, it’s humbling,” Sewell said last week.
Whereas Sewell is ranked 58th among tackles by Pro Football Focus, that analysis-oriented website has Slater all the way up at 14th through six weeks. He passed a major test by holding his own against Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett two weeks ago, after previously allowing no sacks through a four-week stretch that included matchups with the likes of Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.
Also shrugging off their long layoffs to impress right away have been Rousseau, who was named AFC defensive player of the week after terrorizing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, and Parsons, who was deemed by Dallas too important to leave the field for so much as a single defensive snap during the Cowboys’ overtime win this past week at New England. Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t earned quite so much playing time yet, but when veteran Tampa Bay pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was out with an injury in Week 4, the rookie stepped up with two sacks.
Tryon-Shoyinka, who opted out of the University of Washington’s 2020 season, noted in March that he had been “able to focus on my body and learn how to be a pro early.” He acknowledged last month, though, that when he saw players in other conferences take the field last fall he thought to himself: “Dang. Did I make the right decision?”
For Chase, the pangs of regret came when LSU tumbled from national champions to SEC also-rans with a 5-5 record in his absence.
“It was definitely hard watching them lose games that I think they should have won,” he said recently. “It might have been a different outcome if I was there.”
LSU’s loss was, eventually, Cincinnati’s gain. It didn’t always look like it was going to happen right away, but Chase and some fellow rookies are showing that opting out of college was no impediment to jumping into the NFL with precocious play.