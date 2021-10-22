But with a 31-0 win in Maryland’s most anticipated regular season game this year, Quince Orchard made clear it is the county’s best team and a top contender to win the Maryland 4A title in December.
“We’re equal in talent,” Cougars offensive lineman Connor McDonald said. “But it’s whoever’s most intense, who’s going to be mentally tough.”
Northwest (7-1) or Quince Orchard (8-0) has appeared in eight of the past nine Maryland 4A championship games. Entering Friday, the Jaguars had outscored their first seven opponents by 249 points; the Cougars had beaten their foes by 248. In the teams’ 31 meetings, Friday was the third time both squads entered undefeated.
Quince Orchard possessed superiority in the rivalry entering the 2019 playoffs, having won six consecutive games over Northwest. Then, the Jaguars relit the foes’ animosity by spoiling the Cougars’ perfect season in the 4A semifinals the last time the state conducted playoffs. In a low-stakes affair during Montgomery County’s condensed spring season, Quince Orchard defeated Northwest.
While Friday’s atmosphere was raucous as usual, the game was played two hours earlier than normal. In a letter Wednesday to their communities, both schools’ principals said moving the game to 4:30 p.m. was “out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety and for the smooth operations of the entire event.” The Jaguars’s game at Seneca Valley last week ended early after fights erupted around the Germantown school.
There was little to fret over Friday on the Cougars’ sideline, though. With his team ahead 10-0, Castro rushed for a 19-yard touchdown with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Castro, who transferred from Watkins Mill before the season, had never played a game as crucial as this one. The senior began the season as a reserve, but as he made highlight plays, he took more carries and switched his jersey number to 10 to honor his favorite NFL player, wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
This week, Castro was especially motivated after watching an interview clip on social media of Northwest Coach Travis Hawkins calling Quince Orchard’s running backs “decent.”
“Our backs aren’t decent,” Castro said. “They should know that now.”
With 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Cougars sealed their victory when the Jaguars snapped the ball over their punter’s head, and linebacker Sekou Kamara recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Soon after moving from Akron, Ohio, this summer, Kamara learned about Friday’s rivalry and spent hours researching it. It wasn’t difficult for Kamara to view Northwest as an enemy because his school’s rival in Ohio also wore black and gray.
“It lived up to the hype,” Kamara said. “Ohio is a big football state, but Ohio games don’t compare to this game.”
With six and a half minutes remaining, Quince Orchard’s students began looking toward next month’s playoffs. They chanted, “We want Wise,” referring to the reigning 4A champion out of Prince George’s County.
After the game, Cougars Coach John Kelley told his players they may face the Jaguars again in the playoffs. Quince Orchard players vocalized their goals as they huddled postgame, yelling “state champs” before walking toward their bus.
Read more: