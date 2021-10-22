Dinwiddie said of his reputation as not exactly a clutch three-point shooter: “Look, I get it, I’m not the sexiest name, nor do I [pretend to be] Dame [Lillard] or Steph [Curry] or none of those guys. But those things happen; the proof is in the pudding. Like, game-winning shots, we can go on YouTube and look at mine. And if Brad’s out, I probably will be the one taking those most times, I would say. And if Brad’s in, then that’s his shot to take or his play to make.