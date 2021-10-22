But all the ceremony surrounding the moment had to wait — Unseld had decisions to make Friday leading up to his team’s 135-134 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.
Franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal did not play after suffering a right hip contusion Wednesday in the season opener at the Toronto Raptors, and Unseld, with plenty of choices given the flexibility of his roster, opted for backup point guard Aaron Holiday to take his place.
His message to his players ahead of the game was simple: Even without Beal, they had enough to win. They proved him right.
Holiday (seven points in 25 minutes) did a satisfactory job filling in, and the rest of the Wizards proved they could keep up with ease in a shootout even without their star guard. Davis Bertans (17 points) and Kyle Kuzma (26) got hot at the right moments, and Montrezl Harrell again anchored the defense with energy and confidence that won over the crowd in Washington and earned him “M-V-P” chants in his first home game as a Wizard.
But it was point guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s offense and orchestration down the stretch that helped Washington (2-0) seal the win.
“Everyone made big plays, everyone had a stretch. [Bertans] got it going early, obviously Spencer late, Trez had a stretch, Kuz had a stretch. So it was good to see; it wasn’t reliant on one person,” Unseld said. “Obviously, we’re missing a big piece of our offense tonight, but next-man-up mentality. … It’s a gutsy win. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but we’ll take it.”
Here is what you need to know from Friday’s victory:
Dinwiddie comes up big
With four Wizards stacked on one side of the court and 34 seconds remaining, Dinwiddie took the ball to the top of the key and nailed a game-tying three-pointer from 28 feet to force overtime. The play was even more impressive considering Dinwiddie’s greatest talent is getting to the rim — as NBA.com’s John Schuhmann pointed out, the guard was 2 for 24 on clutch three-pointers in his last fully healthy season.
Dinwiddie said of his reputation as not exactly a clutch three-point shooter: “Look, I get it, I’m not the sexiest name, nor do I [pretend to be] Dame [Lillard] or Steph [Curry] or none of those guys. But those things happen; the proof is in the pudding. Like, game-winning shots, we can go on YouTube and look at mine. And if Brad’s out, I probably will be the one taking those most times, I would say. And if Brad’s in, then that’s his shot to take or his play to make.
“So you just understand what’s the best shot for our team, but ain’t no fear in those moments. Like, in my opinion, I’m one of if not the best in the league at it.”
Dinwiddie then set up Bertans with 35 seconds left in overtime, driving and kicking the ball back out to the sharpshooter, who needed just a second to get in position before hitting a huge three to put the Wizards up 134-131. Kuzma then put the game out of reach at the free throw line with six seconds to play.
Dinwiddie finished with a team-high 34 points, shooting 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.
Beal expected back Monday
Unseld anticipates Beal will play Monday when the Wizards travel to Brooklyn to face Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets despite the hip contusion.
“I don’t foresee any residual effects. It just seemed like it was a pain threshold at this point, little bit of mobility,” Unseld said before the game. “But beyond that there was nothing structural or anything worrisome.”
Bertans provides a boost
Bertans’s performance gave Wizards fans reason to hope that last year’s shooting woes were a fluke. Bertans turned in his lowest career field goal percentage last season (40.4 percent) and his second-lowest mark from beyond the arc (39.5) after missing most of training camp because of visa issues, contracting the coronavirus and injuring his calf late in the season.
In the home opener, Bertans flaunted the shooting form that earned him an $85 million contract in Washington.
The Latvian erupted for 11 points in nine minutes off the bench in the first half and sparked a 13-0 run that helped the Wizards regain momentum in the second quarter. He also showed off a few new moves, including a dunk in the first quarter. His second attempt getting to the rim was unsuccessful, but he is clearly more comfortable testing the limits of his skill set this season, part of which has to do with his connection with Dinwiddie as a passer.
“He has a really quick first step, he can get to the rim, and that’s the moment where the defense has to collapse, and that’s the type of game that I enjoy, actually, moving around and finding the open spot,” Bertans said of the point guard. “Just be ready to catch the pass when it comes.”
With just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Bertans switched off guarding Domantas Sabonis, called Raul Neto off Chris Duarte, kept a hand in the guard’s face and forced him to miss before hitting a smooth three-pointer on the next possession.
It helped that Bertans wasn’t the only hot shooter from three Friday. Washington made 10 of 13 from beyond the arc in a first half that ended in a 73-73 tie and was largely bereft of defense.
Holiday earns the start
Unseld set the stage for a family feud in starting Aaron Holiday — against his former team — in Beal’s place. Holiday’s older brother Justin started for the Pacers.
The 6-foot point guard spent his first three years in the league with Indiana, and his familiarity with his old franchise showed when he scored the first points of the game. Playing alongside Dinwiddie as the two-guard in the starting lineup, Holiday resumed his normal duties as floor general when he played with the second unit next to Neto, Deni Avdija, Kuzma and Harrell.
Rookie Corey Kispert also cracked the lineup with Beal out, making his NBA debut. He also stepped up to fill in for Beal and give the customary pre-home opener address to the crowd at Capital One Arena.