They have been here regularly enough that consistency in getting to the playoffs is no longer enough, that they’re surrounded by one of those dreaded playoff narratives, the “can’t win the big one.” Freddie Freeman seemed resentful when asked about whether the Braves must get to the World Series to dispel any notion that they are incapable of doing so, but that is the burden he and his teammates have earned. They are a new Atlanta core, a group hoping it is built to last like these Dodgers and Astros have been.