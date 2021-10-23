The Mids used a 15-play, clock-draining drive to move to the 25-yard line with under a minute left before halftime. Then Lavatai was dropped for a three-yard loss. Navy called a timeout with 25 seconds remaining, but Lavatai was sacked for a six-yard loss on the next snap. That left Nichols attempting a career-long 51-yard field goal, which was blocked and scooped up by Deshawn Pace. He retuned it 28 yards to the Navy 34-yard line and set up Alex Bales’s 52-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead into halftime. That was a six-point swing in the span of 25 seconds and left the Midshipmen trailing for the first time.