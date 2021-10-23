Cincinnati survived an early scare to remain undefeated after a 27-20 victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats are 16-1 since the start of the 2020 season, with the lone loss coming in the Peach Bowl against now-No. 1 Georgia.
“I'm very, very proud of our team,” Navy cornerback Jamal Glenn said. “Proud of our defense, but that's not good enough. Coming into the game, we didn’t want any moral victories. We stress moral victories is not a thing. Yeah, they're the No. 2 team in the country, but we want to win games.”
The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) entered the game as 28-point underdogs but jumped out to a 7-0 lead off Tai Lavatai’s two-yard run and led 10-7 early in the second quarter after Bijan Nichols’s 33-yard field goal. Cincinnati got on the board late in the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder to Josh Whyle. Navy did a good job controlling the clock in the first half as the Bearcats self-destructed with dropped passes, unnecessary penalties and Ridder’s third interception of the season.
Christian Lowery’s 32-yard field goal with 4:07 remaining before halftime tied things at 10, and then the entire day changed for Navy.
The Mids used a 15-play, clock-draining drive to move to the 25-yard line with under a minute left before halftime. Then Lavatai was dropped for a three-yard loss. Navy called a timeout with 25 seconds remaining, but Lavatai was sacked for a six-yard loss on the next snap. That left Nichols attempting what would have been a career-long 51-yard field goal, but the kick was blocked and scooped up by Deshawn Pace. He retuned it 28 yards to the Navy 34-yard line and set up Alex Bales’s 52-yard field goal that gave the Bearcats a 13-10 lead at halftime. That six-point swing left the Midshipmen trailing for the first time.
“The six-point swing was huge,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I thought, ‘You have got to be kidding.’ Our only thing is do not take a sack, don’t take a sack. But somebody got in there so quickly they didn’t have a chance. … So for us, the worst-case scenario happened with that sack.
“The end of the half, the beginning of the second half, probably put us in a hole we couldn’t overcome. … When you are playing the No. 2 team in the country, you have to take some chances. You can’t play scared.”
Niumatalolo said during the week that his offense needed to string together long drives to keep the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation on the sideline. That worked for a half. Navy led in time of possession by nearly nine minutes after two quarters and finished the game possessing the ball just under 19 minutes more than Cincinnati.
Things continued to spiral after the break. Navy got the ball first and moved to midfield after Cincinnati jumped offside on fourth down for the second time in the game. The Mids, however, couldn’t convert fourth and four from the Cincinnati 44-yard line. Four snaps later, Jerome Ford went untouched on a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats a 20-10 lead with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Navy promptly went three-and-out, and Riley Riethman’s 33-yard punt was returned 19 yards to give Cincinnati the ball at the Navy 45. Ridder completed a three-yard touchdown pass to Whyle 11 plays later to give the Bearcats a 27-10 lead with 1:13 left in the third quarter.
“I think it just shows that we can play with anybody,” said Navy slotback Kai Puailoa-Rojas, who finished with two catches for 47 yards. “We don’t really care who comes in or who we’re against. Obviously, they’re the No. 2 team in the nation. We gave them a pretty good run. Just use that confidence going forward that we can play with anybody.”
The Mids added a field goal midway through the fourth quarter, and Lavatai dived in for a score with 50 seconds left. Glenn, who led the team with a career-high 11 tackles and had an interception, recovered an onside kick to provide a glimmer of hope, but Lavatai threw a pick with 25 seconds remaining.
Lavatai threw for a career-high 116 yards and rushed for 22 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Ruoss ran for a team-high 80 yards as the Midshipmen posted 192 rushing yards. Diego Fagot totaled nine tackles and 2½ for loss.
Cincinnati entered Saturday scoring 50-plus in back-to-back games. Ford, the back-to-back AAC offensive player of the week, managed just 90 rushing yards, but 43 of them came on the touchdown run. Ridder threw for just 176 yards and two touchdowns. Whyle had 60 receiving yards and the two scores. The Bearcats’ 271 yards were their fewest in 19 games.
Glenn said the game plan was to “kill the run and control the pass.”
“Our guys were challenged today,” Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell said. “We haven’t been challenged down the stretch to end the game like that. We knew it was going to have to be done at some point in time. Sometimes several times. This was a challenge for us.”
Navy hits the road the next two weeks against Tulsa and No. 13 Notre Dame.