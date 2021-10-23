Oklahoma State’s recipe for success this season has been pretty simple: stifle the run on defense (the Cowboys have allowed only 14 rushes of at least 10 yards, which trails only Wisconsin) and let running back Jaylen Warren wear down the opposition (he had 33 carries for 193 yards in last weekend’s win over Texas, with 154 of them in the second half). Warren only had 20 combined carries in Oklahoma State’s first two games, but now only five running backs in the nation have more attempts this season. Iowa State, which hosts the Cowboys on Saturday, has been a little snakebit this season: It nearly doubled Iowa’s yardage but committed four turnovers in a 27-17 loss Sept. 11 and outgained Baylor by nearly 1.2 yards per play (a fairly sizable number) in a 31-29 loss Sept. 25, when the Cyclones were doomed by a failed two-point conversion attempt late in the game. … LSU travels to Mississippi in its first game since the Tigers and Coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways at the end of the season, less than two years removed from a national title. LSU went 5-5 in pandemic-stricken 2020 and is 4-3 this season after getting decimated by injuries, but last weekend’s upset of Florida showed that the Tigers’ overwhelming talent still can carry the day when needed. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral, a Heisman contender, took a beating in last weekend’s win over Tennessee, when he ran the ball 30 times for 195 yards. Coach Lane Kiffin said this week that Corral is “not in very good shape” and that he’s “not feeling really good” about Corral’s chances of playing. …