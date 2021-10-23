“It was really tough around here and practices got real lackadaisical,” quarterback Jeremiah Roberson said. “We were losing games that we had expected to win, and now the city was saying we had to get a vaccine that none of us really wanted.”
Roughly 15 percent of the team was vaccinated when the mandate came down. Then, sophomore safety Malachi Williams took it upon himself to regroup the team. Despite being hesitant about the vaccine himself, Williams encouraged his teammates to join him in getting vaccinated after thinking back on how hard it was to miss his freshman season because of the pandemic.
“When the coaches let us know that our season could end because of the vaccine, I was like, ‘Aw, nah, I can’t do this again,’ ” Williams said. “I am trying to play in college, but I can’t do that if we always sitting out games.”
According to Coolidge Coach Kevin Nesbitt, only two team members remain unvaccinated as Nov. 1 approaches.
“Malachi is always the dude that’s picking people’s heads up and pushing guys to be great,” Roberson said. “So when it came to this, we knew he had our best interest in mind, which made it easier for us to go full max and get vaccinated.”
Coolidge (3-3) has been able to shift its focus back to football, winning its past three games by a combined score of 171-0.
On Saturday, senior running back Sincere Cole scored from 28 and six yards in the first quarter, seven Colts scored touchdowns in total, and the rout was on quickly against overmatched Cardozo (0-5).
“I’m honestly just relieved and proud,” Nesbitt said. “We always preach about guys stepping up to lead the team and that’s exactly what happened. These guys came together as a family and decided that their futures were more important than any of their individual concerns.”
