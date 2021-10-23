“Eddie’s been great for a long time now, and when you get that kind of hotness, it’s a good feeling. I was on second base for the last home run [in Game 4], and he swung under a 1-0 splitter,” said Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, indicating just how well Rosario seemed to see the ball, that he could not only anticipate the movement of a splitter but adjust so completely as to have overcompensated. “It’s very hard to swing under a splitter, and he did it. Then he didn’t swing under the next one.”