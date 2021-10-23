Maryland couldn’t stop the Gophers’ ground game, even though Minnesota is working with an undermanned running backs unit. The Gophers accumulated a season-high 326 rushing yards on 56 carries, good for a superb average of 5.8 yards per carry.
The Terrapins entered this game off back-to-back lopsided losses against Iowa and Ohio State. Those two teams outscored Maryland by a combined 86 points, and the Terps then had a bye week to regroup and work through some injury issues. At Huntington Bank Stadium, the Terps trailed 17-10 at the break. But after the teams returned to the field, Minnesota kept gashing through Maryland’s defense en route to two straight touchdown drives and another that yielded a field goal. Meanwhile, the penalty-plagued Terps came up empty until the final minutes.
The Terps’ offense struggled in the running game with only 79 yards on 23 attempts, and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished with 189 yards on 17-for-27 passing.
With their top two backs out for the season, the Gophers’ running game still thrived; all four of their touchdowns came on the ground, and quarterback Tanner Morgan only finished 8 of 12 passing with 125 yards. Running back Ky Thomas, a redshirt freshman, led his position group with 139 rushing yards and a touchdown. Mar’Keise Irving (105 rushing yards and a touchdown) joined Thomas in eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Even with Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett and linebacker Branden Jennings returning from injuries, the Terps’ defense suffered as it was repeatedly bullied at the line of scrimmage, and eight penalties for 79 lost yards doomed Maryland’s hopes.
A 38-yard rush from Thomas and a 21-yard carry from Irving led to Minnesota’s first touchdown, a two-yard quarterback keeper from backup Cole Kramer. Maryland’s response to that opening touchdown was a three-and-out, followed by a five-yard penalty on the punt for having two players wearing No. 99. The Terps’ defense then gave up another run-heavy drive, and Ami Finau’s personal foul boosted Minnesota’s effort. Thomas scored on a 10-yard run that lifted the Gophers ahead 17-3.
With the Terps on a critical drive and needing a score to keep the game from slipping away, Marcus Fleming grabbed a key 43-yard reception. Fleming, who grabbed a consolation touchdown with 1:31 to go in the lopsided game, is one of the young players now with an expanded role after two of the team’s best receivers, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones, suffered season-ending injuries. Running back Tayon Fleet-Davis scored a few plays later on a 13-yard carry thanks to his offensive line carving out a sizable hole.
For Maryland, that touchdown helped keep the game within reach at halftime. Minnesota nearly extended its lead before the break. The Terps had sacked Morgan on third down with just a couple minutes left in the second quarter, but Tarheeb Still’s holding penalty kept the Gophers on the field. Still then made up for his mistake when he blocked the Gophers’ field goal attempt as time expired.
The fans here booed when Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck had his offense spike the ball to set up a field goal, and they booed more when that decision led to no points. Instead, the Terps nearly tied the game with a touchdown. But with an open field ahead, Bennett couldn’t secure the ball on the return.
That turned out to be the Terps’ final decent chance to score. Minnesota extended its lead while Maryland failed to cross midfield until the game’s final minutes.