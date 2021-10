Saturday’s game at Minnesota could have been a confidence-boosting outing that shifted those calculations in favor of the Terps. It was one of the few games left on the Terps’ difficult schedule that looked winnable, especially after the last two losses proved that Maryland can’t keep pace with the Big Ten’s best. But instead, the Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) marched down the field with ease on their way to a 34-16 win that leaned on their signature run-heavy, clock-draining drives. And the Terps (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) are now facing a three-game losing streak after a once-promising 4-0 start to the season.