The Dodgers have yet to announce his replacement, though their options appear limited. Walker Buehler would be available on short rest, and may make the most sense given he only threw 76 pitches in the shortest outing of his playoff career in Game 3 on Tuesday. They could also try to patch together a second straight bullpen game. Veteran David Price, just added to the NLCS roster because of the injury to Joe Kelly, would presumably be fresh enough to eat multiple innings as part of such an effort.
That the Dodgers would ever find themselves without an obvious starter for back-to-back games in October is both a product of injuries — Dustin May underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season and Clayton Kershaw suffered a flexor strain in late September — and an indictment of their roster construction.
Despite many red flags, the Dodgers committed $102 million to former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is under investigation in relation to multiple accusations of sexual assault and has been away from the team since those allegations surfaced this summer.
But whoever takes the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday, the story will be that it is not Scherzer, who had been battling non-arm nicks and bruises for much of this season and has been feeling the effects of throwing nearly three times as many innings in 2021 as he did in 2020 since late in the regular season.
The 37-year-old lasted just 4⅓ innings against Atlanta in Game 2 on Sunday, his fourth appearance in 12 days. He admitted that “my arm was dead,” something he felt in the bullpen beforehand and thought would loosen up as the game went on.
Instead, it tightened up, and Scherzer — who has proven he would rather holler an expletive at his manager on national television than come out of a game a second before he is ready — alerted Manager Dave Roberts that he probably couldn’t last past the fourth.
Earlier this postseason, Scherzer and the Dodgers were the opposite of cautious with his workload. He started the wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, then Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, then appeared in relief two days later to close out Game 5.
After that appearance, Scherzer admitted he wasn’t exactly sure how his arm would bounce back, though he figured that with regular rest before his next outing in Game 2 he would be fine. He wasn’t, though he said afterward he had experience with a dead arm and expected a regular rest cycle to restore it.
“It wasn’t like I’m dealing with tendons or ligaments, nothing, nothing — no, I wasn’t dealing with red flag injuries, it was just my arm was tired,” Scherzer said then.
Now, the man the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline for these very moments will be unavailable with their season on the brink — though in fairness, the Dodgers seem to have had their season on the brink since the first week in October, and have somehow managed to get themselves within two wins of the World Series.
If they inch a win closer, people familiar with Scherzer’s situation say, the right-hander would probably be ready to start a potential Game 7 on an extra day of rest. But exactly how much he could give, even then, is unclear.
For the first time in his career, the future Hall of Fame career is running out of gas, something that didn’t happen when he helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, nor at any point in his career to date.
And it is happening at the worst possible time not only for the Dodgers, but for Scherzer personally: He will be a free agent after this season, meaning any major health concerns that emerge this October could have an effect on his next contract.
Since Scherzer signed his current seven-year deal with the Nationals before the 2015 season, he has avoided major injury by managing little ones — taking an extra day here and there to preserve himself later, pushing back a World Series start in 2019 because of a neck issue, only to start Game 7 a few days later. He is an expert at making sure little problems do not become bigger ones, at knowing when pushing through could have irreversible consequences and when it is safe. Clearly, Scherzer and the Dodgers were worried about the consequences of having him pitch while fatigued Saturday. The question is what consequences the Dodgers will now face because he can’t.