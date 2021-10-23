Since Scherzer signed his current seven-year deal with the Nationals before the 2015 season, he has avoided major injury by managing little ones — taking an extra day here and there to preserve himself later, pushing back a World Series start in 2019 because of a neck issue, only to start Game 7 a few days later. He is an expert at making sure little problems do not become bigger ones, at knowing when pushing through could have irreversible consequences and when it is safe. Clearly, Scherzer and the Dodgers were worried about the consequences of having him pitch while fatigued Saturday. The question is what consequences the Dodgers will now face because he can’t.