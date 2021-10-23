Bengals at Ravens: The concerns about Joe Burrow’s knee have receded a bit this season, but the Cincinnati quarterback is still taking too many chances by inviting big hits rather than dodging them. After the Bengals’ overtime loss to the Packers this month, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he told Burrow he is “too damn talented” to absorb needless contact. Burrow suffered in that game a throat contusion that left him resting his voice for the second consecutive week of practices ahead of what figures to be a noisy trip to M&T Bank stadium. Still — big picture — Burrow and the Bengals are 4-2, helped mightily by the running of Joe Mixon and Burrow’s chemistry with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, his former LSU teammate. The Ravens are one of three teams (along with the Cowboys and Packers) that have won every game since losing the season opener. Baltimore doesn’t exactly have a secret sauce; it’s winning with quarterback Lamar Jackson playing like, well, Lamar Jackson the 2019 NFL MVP. In the latest bit of lore about No. 8, his 35th NFL victory came in his 43rd career start, and no quarterback has that many wins before turning 25 (his birthday is in January).