Several years later, on Saturday afternoon, Suzie could sense Steve was pushing his son from afar. Sam Muir, a senior at Georgetown Prep, scored two touchdowns — on 45- and 35-yard catches — to help the Hoyas defeat rival Landon, 28-7, in North Bethesda.
“Words can’t even describe it,” Suzie Muir said.
Steve Muir had attended Landon, where he starred on the Bears’ football and lacrosse teams. The family’s living room has pictures from old Georgetown Prep-Landon football games. “It means a lot for my family,” Sam Muir said.
While Sam had initially planned to spend his high school years at Landon like his father did, he changed his mind before committing.
After attending Mater Dei School in Bethesda, religion and faith had profound impacts on him. Landon is nondenominational, and Sam wanted to forge his own path at Georgetown Prep. So, suddenly, his father’s old sports rival became his own school.
On Saturday, Muir — who will be continuing his lacrosse career at Navy — had a clear connection with quarterback Carson Whittier.
After the long catch that gave the Hoyas their initial lead, from which they’d never look back, Georgetown Prep found itself in a fourth-down situation in Landon territory in the second quarter.
Whittier rolled to his left, looking long, and found Muir for his second touchdown of the day.
“He knows his father’s spirit is alive and well,” Georgetown Prep Coach Dan Paro said.
Georgetown Prep, which is redoing its football stadium and hosted Saturday’s game with limited bleacher seating, improved to 4-3, 2-0 in the Interstate Athletic Conference. After the final whistle, Muir and the Hoyas hoisted the Lowell Davis and Jim Fegan Cup trophy.
Beating Landon is always significant the Hoyas. And this one dropped the Bears to 3-3 and 0-2 in the conference.
“We’re on top of the IAC now. It’s big,” Muir said. “It feels really great. There’s not much more I could say.”
