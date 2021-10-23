Armstrong delivered his final touchdown pass to wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry, dropping a pinpoint throw into the senior graduate transfer’s arms steps from the back of the end zone. Henry made the 20-yard diving catch with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter for a 48-27 lead.
The victory makes Virginia (6-2, 4-2 ACC) bowl eligible for the fourth time in five seasons under Coach Bronco Mendenhall. It also came after the Cavaliers withstood a late push by the Yellow Jackets, who recovered consecutive onside kicks in the final minutes and had one final play inside the Virginia 40 for a potential tie.
The only instances in which the Cavaliers failed to make a bowl appearance under Mendenhall were in his first year (2016) when Virginia went 2-10 and last season when the coronavirus pandemic derailed sports around the country.
The win kept Virginia in second place behind No. 23 Pittsburgh in the ACC Coastal Division. It also was Virginia’s 13th over Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-3) in the past 15 meetings at Scott Stadium.
The Cavaliers rolled up 636 yards of total offense, the sixth most in program history, and went 7 for 11 on third down.
Sophomore wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks led the Cavaliers with 168 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, and Keytaon Thompson contributed nine receptions for 89 yards and added 65 rushing yards on seven carries.
The Mississippi State transfer arrived in Charlottesville last year set to compete with Armstrong for the starting job. After Armstrong won the competition, Thompson has played almost everywhere else on offense in addition to spot throws at quarterback.
Another outsize offensive showing for Virginia masked deficiencies that surfaced again for a rush defense ranked last in the ACC.
The Cavaliers surrendered 270 rushing yards and 551 yards of total offense, including a five-yard scoring pass from Jeff Sims to Kyric McGowan with 22 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech failed on the two-point conversion pass but recovered a second straight onside kick with 20 seconds to play.
The game ended with the Cavaliers’ Joey Blount leaping in the end zone to break up Sims’s final pass intended for McGowan. Blount also had an interception in the second quarter that led to a Virginia touchdown.
Sims had 300 yards and three touchdowns on 27-for-44 passing. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs chipped in 132 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, highlighted by a 71-yard scoring run with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter that drew Georgia Tech to 27-24.
After trailing 13-0, Virginia leaned on Armstrong’s decision-making and accuracy to score on four consecutive possessions bridging the first and second quarters to take the lead at halftime 24-16.
Armstrong completed two touchdown passes over that time to Wicks, including a 77-yarder with 6:36 left before halftime. The longest play from scrimmage this season for the Cavaliers came on third and five and featured Wicks beating one defender near the sideline and running untouched into the end zone.
Wicks also had a 13-yard touchdown reception with 9:51 to play in the second quarter, and wide receiver Billy Kemp opened the scoring for Virginia with a one-yard reception late in the first quarter.
Kemp, who leads Virginia in receptions, and Wicks were two of the Cavaliers’ four players in the top 10 in receiving yards in the ACC entering the weekend. Virginia also has five players with at least 300 yards receiving this season. No other program in major college football had four coming into Saturday.
Some questionable clock management in the final minute derailed Virginia’s final possession of the first half. After tailback Wayne Taulapapa ran for 12 yards on third and 10, precious seconds ticked off the clock before the Cavaliers finally called a timeout, much to the consternation of Armstrong.
The delay left six seconds to play, allowing Armstrong to complete an out to Wicks for 14 yards to the Georgia Tech 44. The Cavaliers called a timeout with one second remaining, and a desperation heave from Armstrong sailed out of the back of the end zone.