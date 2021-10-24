The Colts are 2-4 as they attempt to contend in the first season since obtaining quarterback Carson Wentz in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The deal reunited Wentz with Coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Wentz’s rough beginning with his new team included foot surgery during training camp, a contact-tracing quarantine upon his return and two sprained ankles suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.